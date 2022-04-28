Special effect contact lenses are a fun way to change your look dramatically. These lenses can add maximum impact to your Halloween costume, fancy dress outfit or cosplay look. They can completely change the natural colour of your eye; some lenses are completely white/black, some have animal eye designs, and others have patterns and/or glitter for a captivating look.

Are colour changing contact lenses safe?

Coloured and Halloween contact lenses are safe as long as they have been prescribed and fitted by a registered optician. Failing to wear the right prescription could result in blurry vision, discomfort, headaches, eye infections and in worst case scenarios, sight loss.

Furthermore, in order to wear your coloured contact lenses safely, you must follow the correct contact lens care system. For example, monthly lenses must be cleaned and stored in solution after use to prevent eye infections. Coloured contact lenses are not designed for overnight wear, so you should also make sure you remove them before bed.

In order to ensure that your coloured contact lenses are safe, you should make sure they are purchased from a licensed FDA approved retailer.

Finally, never allow anyone else to try your coloured contact lenses on. As tempted as they may be to ‘try them out’, sharing contact lenses of any sort can lead to serious eye infections and risk your eye health.

Can you see with black contacts?

Yes, you can see through completely black contact lenses. The middle of these lenses are transparent, allowing you to see clearly whilst wearing these lenses. However, some white contacts limit your vision.

Do you need a prescription for Halloween contacts?

Special effect contact lenses are available in both plano and prescription. Contact lenses are medical devices and should always be fitted by an optician. Even if you don’t require vision correction, you should still visit your optician for a lens fitting to ensure that the lens size fits your eye. It’s important that the lens is comfortable to wear and suitable for your eyes.

Whether you intend on wearing special effect contact lenses or not, you should have an eye test once every two years to ensure that your eye health is in check.

Where can I find special effect contact lenses?

FX contact lenses are widely available at market stalls, beauty shops and salons; however, these are not always the safest place to purchase such lenses. In fact, it is against the General Optical Council for these places to sell these. You should also only ever purchase coloured lenses from a reputable seller who are supervised by a registered optician. These include online retailers such as Feel Good Contacts.

Although you can find contact lenses at your opticians, these can often be more expensive than brands you can find online. You can find many coloured soft contact lenses available from high-quality brands, in-store and online.

How do I look after special effects contact lenses?

If the coloured lenses you have chosen are daily disposable, these can be disposed of after a full day of wear. If your lenses are monthly disposable, they will need to be removed at the end of the day, cleaned and stored in contact lens solution. This type of lens can be re-used daily for 30 days as long as they are cleaned and stored each night. Just make sure to use the correct contact lens solution for your lenses.

How to take care of my eyes whilst wearing special effects contact lenses?

For optimal comfort and eye health, it’s important to know how to take care of your eyes while wearing contact lenses, be it special effects coloured lenses or normal prescription lenses.

For example, if you wear contact lenses daily and spend a lot of time on digital devices, (for example, when working from home), you may be more prone to dry eyes. One way to alleviate dry eyes in this instance is to use eye drops. There are also many other ways in which you can sooth your eyes while working from home on digital devices. Dry eye from contact lens usage can also be alleviated using artificial tears or eye drops. It’s important to attend to symptoms of dry eyes, as failing to do so can make them worse and lead to light sensitivity, pain and discomfort.