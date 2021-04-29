Photophobia, more commonly known as light sensitivity, is a condition that causes people to experience eye pain or discomfort due to light exposure.

The condition can be caused by a minor irritation or a serious medical emergency.

With mild cases of light sensitivity, you may squint when outside or in a bright room. More severe cases result in serious pain when your eyes are exposed to any level of light.

1. Dry Eye

If your eyes are unable to lubricate themselves properly, you have a condition called dry eye. Usually, it is caused by an issue with your tears.

Tears are essential to keep your eyes healthy, which is why having inadequate tears can be so uncomfortable. The discomfort that occurs is due to how dry eyes affect your corneas.

The cornea is full of nerves, which means issues can create discomfort or pain. A classic symptom of dry eye is light sensitivity. Using artificial tears may help alleviate both dry eye and the light sensitivity it has caused.

2. Migraines

Migraines may also cause light sensitivity. Migraines can be caused by several issues, including stress, underlying conditions, and even cancer treatment. You can learn more about this here.

A migraine is usually severe. You may experience additional symptoms besides light sensitivity, such as nausea, vomiting, or throbbing in one area of your head.

It is estimated that about 10% of people worldwide deal with migraines. They are also more common for women than men.

3. Allergies

If you have allergies, you know how they can impact your eyes. This is all things to allergic conjunctivitis.

While allergic conjunctivitis is a type of pink eye, it is not exactly the same thing as traditional pink eye. It occurs when something irritates the conjunctiva. This is the membrane that covers your eyes and the interior part of your eyelids.

Even though viruses and bacteria can cause pink eye, the condition’s allergic form will occur when your body is overreacting to some allergen, such as animal dander, mold, dust mites, or pollen.

Your immune system will respond and produce antibodies, which go to different areas of the body and result in the allergic reaction you experience. If the antibodies reach your eyes, it is called allergic conjunctivitis, and light sensitivity may occur.

4. Concussion

Concussions are commonly seen in physical activities like sports. Usually, it is caused by a blow to your head.

While a concussion’s effects are temporary, they can also be subtle and take time to show up. Sometimes the issues you have can last days, weeks, or more.

One symptom of a concussion is light sensitivity.

If you deal with light sensitivity, getting to the cause of it is important. Some of the most common causes are listed above. You can also work with your doctor to find out what the issue is caused by.

