In today’s technological environment, the term “bot” most commonly refers to an algorithm designed for automating, enabling or facilitating specific procedures, which may occur without the need for human intervention and take up considerable time and/or effort unless assisted. As soon as stock trading went online, dealers and brokers quickly came to appreciate the promptitude, precision and indefatigability of their new software assistants.

As the idea expanded and developed further on, such software products came to encompass a wealth of functions and abilities, having now evolved into highly specialized or custom-built code engineering marvels. While prominent market players requiring access to capabilities of that scale are few, they are also the ones ready and willing to pay great fees for a great product, so top-notch systems of the kind can be extremely pricey≥, as any professional tools tend to be.

The emergence of crypto trading as a mass phenomenon, however, has prompted new and previously existing trading platforms to start competing for smaller but numerous customers, trading on a private scale to have their piece of the fresh and hot crypto market pie. Thus, there is a fair number of crypto trading bots available to assist you in your trading exploits.

General pros and cons

Before proceeding to select your virtual trading assistant, you might want to consider how to use crypto trading bots in general and the potential benefits and the possible hazards one faces when using automated crypto trading systems. Thankfully, these are rather comprehensible for anyone familiar with the very basic concepts of automation as such. First and foremost, a bot spares you from a noticeable share of everyday monitoring; it remains on guard whenever you are asleep, unavailable or otherwise away from all those graphs and charts. Programmed properly, it will act as you would without your immediate intervention, staying up all night with no lunch or coffee breaks, so that you wouldn’t be in for a nasty surprise in the morning. Effectively emulating your own trading behavior, crypto trading bots can analyze data from various sources much quicker than a manual process would take, ensuring lightning-fast reaction to the results – something definitely useful in the naturally volatile crypto environment.

The main drawback of a robot is yet again an obvious one: while capable of quick and precise processing of standard predefined scenarios, it lacks creative thinking or what we would call common sense. Therefore, whenever a bot faces a situation it hasn’t been coded to deal with, or one where standard inputs lead to unexpected circumstances, it is unable to help you with the trouble coming your way, or even make things worse, in fact. In lay terms, while an autopilot system is perfectly capable of taking you from point A to point B, it is still vital (and definitely comforting) to have a couple of human pilots aboard your flight. Technical issues can be a nasty heap of trouble as well, leading to operating errors or undesired actions. In worst scenarios, your new brightly advertised bot might even come with a bunch of malware as well, leaving your system exposed and vulnerable.

Choosing the best crypto trading bots to suit your needs

Now that you have the idea of what are crypto trading bots, it is wise to pay keen attention to the choice of a crypto trading bot, if you wish to make use of this technology. Some selection techniques are pretty much the same you use when shopping online for just about anything. For instance, you should definitely surf the net for user opinions on what they think to be the best crypto trading bots in general or in a specific respect. Other valuable feedback includes shared technical experience of the use of a specific platform, its reliability, reputation, the length of its market tenure, and so on. Inasmuch as the crypto world can still be quite something of a Wild West at times, you should never forget the safety considerations as well, even more so as you are going to entrust your funds to your chosen companion. Think of the most comfortable way for you to pay for the technology – choose whether you would take a more adventurous approach and be charged per transaction, or rather enjoy the stability of fixed subscription fees. Moreover, this is one of the factors you are going to use through the next important stage of your decision-making process – estimation of the expected return on your investment.

With all these aspects in mind, sit back for a minute and refresh your thoughts on how to use crypto trading bots. Check whether your robotic candidate is compatible with the crypto exchange you operate at: if it is not, you should think about trying other crypto trading bots – or venturing into a new platform!

If everything is all right, think carefully on how functional and finely customizable you want your bot to be. Seasoned traders will definitely appreciate complicated trading engines with an abundance of parameters to be set up, capable of being programmed to mimic their human counterparts’ behavior on the market to a slightest detail. However, while such wealth of opportunities is surely great for your automated trading process, these complex systems can be quite difficult to configure properly, especially for those less experienced by the time (up to the point where some robots might require sufficient coding skills from their respective users). Those without the required technical savvy, or those still discovering the world of crypto trading, could be more comfortable with simple and more robust systems at this point; these get you up and running in no time, performing their intended functions with speed and precision, leaving less room for error and letting you learn as you go in the meantime. When you are ready, another good idea would be to put your newly configured system to test by running it with a demo account for a short while to see how it goes.

Last but not least, the novelty and inherent volatility of the crypto environment urge its explorers to stay aware, ahead and up-to-date. Feel free to check our resource for more information on crypto trading bots and other elements of this exciting new world!