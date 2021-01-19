By: Eric Reyes

About the Author:

Eric Reyes is a passionate thought leader having been featured in 50 distinguished online and offline platforms. His passion and knowledge in Finance and Business made him a sought after contributor providing valuable insights to his readers. You can find him reading a book and discussing current events in his spare time.

It is estimated that 22 percent of people in the world use Facebook. Eighty-one percent of Millennials use Facebook on a daily basis. That is why social media can be one of your most useful tools if you are trying to find new renters. There are several ways that you can use social media to attract more tenants.

Make Your Properties Stand Out With Video

Most people want to see what an apartment looks like before they decide to tour it. Videos are better for showing off your property than pictures are. You can use Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat. It is estimated that SnapChat videos get 10 billion views every day. Seventy-five percent of people watch videos on YouTube each day.

Additionally, you may want to go live on Facebook on a regular basis. Live videos typically get more views than pre-recorded vehicles. There are several things that you can show in your videos. For example, you can do a virtual tour of the home. You can also do a live Q and A about the property.

You can get your current tenants involved. Shoot a video of them enjoying their home and talking about why they love your property.

Post Good Content

You don’t need to just focus on your social media pages. You will also need to focus on your own personal website. You want to drive people to your personal website, and blogging is a great way to do that. If you attract people to your blog, then you will be able to attract them to your social media page.

Make sure that you consistently post good content on your blog. Make sure that people are able to share the content on the social media pages.

Start a Facebook Community

One of the many great things about Facebook is that it allows you to create groups. You can create a group specifically for people who are in the area. You can also invite other landlords to be a part of your community. Make sure that you engage with people in the group. Answer the questions that people have.

Use the Right Photos

High-quality photos will capture the eye of potential renters. People will be drawn in and will want to know more about your property. Make sure that you have your property’s logo on the photos.

Offer Great Online Deals

The price is one of the main things that people are looking for in a rental. Most renters are on a tight budget and want to get the best price possible. That is why you will need to advertise your online deals. Put an ad on Facebook advertising the prices.

Use the Right Hashtags

You can reach more people on social media if you use the right hashtags.

The hashtags allow people to connect with other people. They also allow people to find what they are looking for.

You will need to use hashtags that reference venues and landmarks in the area. This includes things such as parks, neighborhoods, restaurants and schools.

You will be able to attract people in those areas who are looking for a new place to live.

Actively Respond to All of the Inquires

Prospective tenants want to hear from you as soon as possible.

That is why if you get an inquiry, then you will need to get back to them as soon as possible. You can also send out an application via text message or email.

Additionally, you can send a link to photos of the property. Shield management Redbank Plain can make it easier for you to respond to all of the inquiries that you get.

Connect With People on Twitter

Twitter is another great place to connect to people. You can have weekly Twitter chats. Make sure that you pick a topic beforehand. Make sure that you promote your Twitter chats ahead of time.

Put Your Contact Information on Your Page

You will have to make sure that you have your contact information on the profile. Facebook Business allows you to put your business email, phone number, operating hours and address on the page. If any of this information changes, then you will need to update it as soon as possible