From being a picture and video sharing platform to a social media platform, and now to a social media marketing platform, Instagram has grown and changed drastically.

With a staggering number of more than 500 million daily users, Instagram has great potential for marketers.

However, with a huge audience comes tough competition. You need to create especially unique content and use the right marketing strategies in order to be noticed. The more you are noticed, the more Instagram followers you have.

Here are 5 top tips to help you gain more Instagram likes, shares, and generally more audience engagement.

1. Use Good-Quality Pictures and Videos

Instagram is an app and website that is primarily based around sharing multimedia. So, you have to make sure that your pictures and videos are clear and high-quality. You can create a feed with a certain pattern or colour code to make it look more attractive. Check out Canva for some great pictures!

Another thing to keep in mind is the aesthetics of your pictures and feed. Don’t make it too congested or too empty. Keep a balance, and you can even divide your feed into sections based on the number of rows. Sections can be of a single row, or multiple rows together.

Each of these sections can follow a certain theme, and you can colour-coordinate them to make them look more pleasing to the eye of your audience. If you are using filters on your pictures, make sure to use high-quality and unique ones that compliment your pictures.

2. Get Creative With Your Captions

Captions can be used to tell the story behind your posts, describe your products, or even advertise your brand with catchy one-liners. Do make the caption unique and engaging, so that you attract more people to read it completely.

Hashtags are an important aspect of captions and are used to gain more views, likes, and shares on your posts. With hashtags, your post will be shown to people who have interests similar to those described by the hashtags.

Use hashtags that are relevant to your post, and avoid using the same ones for all your posts. Remember that the more popular hashtags come with a lot of competition, so use hashtags with moderate popularity.

3. Engage With Your Audience

We all keep talking about how we should aim to increase audience engagement, but what actually matters more is your engagement with the audience. Replying to comments and messages, imbibing your followers’ suggestions, and engaging in conversations with them will increase your popularity among your followers.

Keep your audience happy and satisfied with your content so that they keep coming back for more and bring in new followers too.

You can also use the Instagram Insights feature to understand the demographics of your audience. Based on this, you can create content that suits them more and keep up with the trends pertaining to your audience’s demographic.

Insights also shows you when your followers are most active, and it is wise to schedule your posts based on that. By posting when most of your audience is active, you get more engagement from them and it helps to boost your account’s popularity.

4. Make Use of Stories, Reels, IGTV, and Lives

Apart from regular posts, you can also put up Stories, Reels, IGTV clips, and start Lives. Stories only stay up for 24 hours so you need to make the most of this limited time. A helpful tip is to post during the time that your followers are most active.

Use Stories to introduce your personality to your audience, and familiarise them with what goes on behind the scenes. This can help you create a bond with your audience in a way that they feel they know the real people behind your brand.

Reels lets you create short and fun video clips. Use this feature to diversify your content and keep your audience hooked to your page. On the other hand, IGTV lets you upload longer videos than allowed in normal posts, and you can use this feature to be informative about the products or services provided by your brand.

A great way to directly interact with your followers is by starting a Live. Remember to publicise it well before you go live and schedule it around the time that you have most activity from your audience.

5. Collaborate

Instagram is surely a platform with a large amount of competition, regardless of which niche you belong to. However, you can capitalise on this competition by collaborating with your peers and competitors.

Hold Live shows with other popular Instagrammers or create a few posts together, do it the way you want. Collaboration is a sure-shot way of getting noticed by a new audience in less time.

Keep a track of how the other Instagrammers are doing and get tips from their posts by seeing which ones entice their audience more. Stay on your toes about new trends so that you can be the first to post about them.

These were our top 5 easiest ways to get noticed on Instagram. It can be hard to make it through all the competition on this platform, but with determination and creativity, we are sure you will be able to make. Do have fun while you are at it though!