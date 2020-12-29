If you’ve been thinking about creating an online presence for your business, there’s never been a better time. After months of restricted in-person shopping as a result of Covid-19, more people than ever have been making online purchases. Give your business the right kind of attention by thinking about who you want your website to engage and what you want it to say. We’ll show you how.

Building Your Website

The building process doesn’t need to be difficult. You can use WordPress if you’re technically adept or experienced in design. Or you can try one of the many building services that will allow you to design an attractive website quickly by building on one of their templates. These include names you’ve probably heard, such as Wix and Squarespace. Their website templates make the work easier & quicker.

Why Your Business Needs a Website

Increasingly, consumers are seeking information online that will help them make smart buying decisions. Surveys show that the vast majority of consumers are researching information about products before they make their purchase.

Taking your business online will also build credibility, showcase your products and services, make your business stand out, and give customers 24/7 access.

How to Create a Business Website Using a Website Builder

Step 1: Get a Domain Name

A domain name is an online address unique to you and your business

Ensure the name isn’t already in use. Then you can choose any name that’s not already in use. This will be your calling card, so make it meaningful, relevant, and interesting.

The majority of website builders include a domain name for free for your first year, and an annual fee after that to stay registered.

Step 2: Create a Business Email Address

Generally, the best choice is to use your business domain name: e.g.:[email protected]

Step 3: Select a Website Builder

Everyone’s requirements in this area are unique.

Wix and Squarespace are popular choices – but do your research to find out which platform will be able to provide the style, add-ons, and services that will best meet your needs.

Step 4: Choose a Template

After you’ve selected your website builder, you need to choose a template option (or “theme”) that best reflects your business to potential customers.

The platform you’ve chosen should allow you the flexibility to customize your template in a way that clearly represents your brand and business style.

Step 5: Create Content

Once you’ve made your template choice, you can begin taking out the placeholder content and replacing it with yours.

Basics for website pages include:

An engaging homepage

An informative “About Us” page

A clear “Contact Us” page

In addition, some businesses will need:

A Products and Services page

A blog

Step 6: Integrate Your Apps

Once you’ve created page content, start adding some extra features.

Useful features and apps:

Forms – for orders and enquiries. Integration of Social Media – Connecting to your social media accounts provides more information and makes it easier to contact you. Live chat – This is becoming a very popular way of allowing your customers to connect with you in real time. Google Maps – This interactive mapping makes it easy for your customers to find you.

Client testimonials – These will add to your credibility and enhance a feeling of trust.

Step 7: Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Do some research to find some keywords and terms that are relevant to your business and make them part of your content. That way, your business is likely to pop up in a Google search when users are browsing a related field.

Step 8: Get Ready to Publish

Before putting your work out into the world, do a final technical and aesthetic check. Are there typos, grammar, or layout issues? Is your website’s appearance pleasing?

Check it out on a variety of devices – tablet, desktop, mobile – and view it on different browsers. Finally, have family and friends give it a test drive and give you honest feedback.

Keep Up the Good Work

Be aware that the work on your website will be ongoing. You must continue to update – by posting new blogs, updating on new services or products, making additions to information about your team and their achievements.

It’s also important for you to monitor the ways in which people use your site and make appropriate changes to enhance the user experience.

There are a number of tools – like Google Analytics – designed to optimize your website for users.

Conclusion

In today’s competitive digital marketplace, websites are a key component in operating a successful business. They attract customers and enhance brand awareness.

With increasing numbers of shoppers going online, it’s never been a better time to build a website. And with the multitude of platforms and tools available, it’s never been easier.

Do your market research, select options that you feel will best represent your business to the public, and start to build for success.