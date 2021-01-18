By: Eric Reyes

Eric Reyes is a passionate thought leader having been featured in 50 distinguished online and offline platforms. His passion and knowledge in Finance and Business made him a sought after contributor providing valuable insights to his readers. You can find him reading a book and discussing current events in his spare time.

Selling a house can be a tedious, challenging task that requires a lot of steps to attract the right buyer and close the deal.

Not only do you need proper experience, but there are certain tools to utilize to ensure you find the right buyer and can successfully complete the transaction.

If you’re ready to list your property, there are a few main tools to use to start the process.

Home Variation Tool

Home variation tools can offer insight into the value of your home and will guide you on what you need to list it for on the real estate market.

The tool can allow you to use updated valuations, which are based on similar homes in the neighborhood.

The tool also takes multiple estimates of popular websites into account before providing you with a number.

Drone Photography

The real estate market has become more competitive and includes a lot of listings with professional photos. Not only is it important to hire a professional photographer to capture each room of your phone, but more companies use drone photography to get aerial shots of properties with views.

40 percent of listings in cities like Chicago include drone photography, making it necessary to include it in your marketing efforts.

Video Tours

More agents and sellers include video tours in their listings as a way to show off the interior of their home.

Many videos have narration and can allow buyers to create an emotional connection to the property with the experience the film provides.

They can feel like they’re on a tour of the home without having to visit the property, which can attract more serious buyers who are considering making an offer. You can even include virtual home staging, which can create a cozy interior setting that doesn’t look empty and bare.

A Real Estate Agent

It can be a lot harder to navigate the home selling process without the help of a qualified professional. Professionals like Sunshine Coast Realestate Agents can connect you with buyers and increase the exposure of the listing on the market to make it sell quicker.

They can also negotiate the selling price with a potential buyer and help you understand the different documents you have to sign at closing to avoid mistakes or issues.

Electronic Documents

One of the main tools you can use when selling your home is electronic documents, which are easy to sign online, which saves time.

You can even sign and complete the paperwork on your smartphone without having to fax or scan anything. You can also limit your contact with other individuals.

Social Media

Real estate agents understand the importance of using social media to their advantage to boost the exposure of a real estate listing and attract more viewers.

Because of the number of people who use different social media platforms each day, it’s a great way to advertise the property without spending a lot of money.

Instagram and Facebook are the top platforms that are most effective to use and can allow users to share the listing to other people on their accounts.

Facebook ads can also allow more people to see the listing in their news feed, which has become an industry norm.

Professional Photography

The pictures you use in your ad will determine how many people are drawn to your home.

When viewing listings, people have a habit of looking at the photos of the house before reading the details about the features. If you have low-quality images, the listing won’t stand out and the house won’t look as competitive compared to other properties in the area.

Hire a photographer who uses professional equipment to ensure the images have a high resolution and are sharp.

The individual will also edit the pictures to ensure they have more contrast and look higher quality compared to if you used your phone to take pictures.

Knowing the right tools when selling your home can allow you to have a smoother process and make the property more appealing. You can attract more buyers and enhance the potential of the setting.