Now that you’re ready to put your innovative product out there for the world to see, are you sure that the world is ready for your next big idea? Has your brand created enough buzz and got people all fired up about the product? Launching a product in the market is much more than placing it on the shelf, especially if you’re new to the giant industry.

In today’s market, if you’re marketing the product right and roping in the influencers, investors, or potential customers, it is only then the market is ready for you & it is showtime for your product. In this post, we will understand how you can create a memorable online product launch event, woo your audience and accomplish business goals:

Put Spotlight on the People, Not the Product:

As an entrepreneur or a product owner, focusing on people rather than solely on the product might sound counterintuitive to you! No wonder you want to showcase the technical aspects of your product in the online product launch. However, one should note that the consumers are exclusively interested in how the product benefits them or how easy it makes their life. By leveraging the art of digital storytelling, big brands like Apple have revolutionized their product launch event.

Here, the focus is not on screen resolution or retina display, but on how the device solves the problem for the audience or how it makes their day-to-day more efficient. Although technical aspects of your product are important, overwhelming the audience during product launch with data and numbers can do more harm than good. Putting your audience at the epicenter of the launch and further helping them connect the dots about the product and its benefits can do wonders for your business goals. To sum up, emphasize on the experience, not entirely the features.

Don’t Forget to Run a Strong Marketing Campaign and Create Hype:

One should note that an online product launch is as good as the marketing efforts invested. Today, the world is driven by the digital landscape where popular social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn & Facebook are all thriving with potential customers. With the right set of social media strategies, engaging content, and marketing intellect, a brand can create a solid presence in the market while fostering a meaningful relationship with the patrons.

Sailing on potential marketing strategies, brands can leverage these platforms to properly build their product messaging, convey value to the customer base and eventually, break into their niche market. Create engaging infographics, interact with the audience, showcase the benefits, and help them understand how you’re different from the competition. Moreover, brands can also utilize social media to test the waters such that when the product comes out it is well received by the market.

Tell Your Story:

Big brands don’t sell products, they sell dreams and stories! Often early-age sales team or presenters are so excited about the new product that while selling the minutia of the new product features and functions, they overwhelm the audience and eventually lose the sale. As mentioned earlier, your clients or potential customers majorly care about the product’s story and how it will solve their problems.

This is where a timeline PowerPoint template comes into the picture that helps you showcase the brand’s journey, right from the product’s conception to its successful release. Showcase your brand’s history, and its making, along with your mission, vision, and beliefs. If done right, well-thought story-based advertising can entice the audience base like anything and help your brand climb higher.

Leverage Visuals to Spice Up the Data:

Presenting people with jaw-dropping visuals that provide all the necessary info while also engaging them to the core is a game-changer for your product launch event. As a product owner or someone who has been a part of the development phase of the product, you might be comfortable with the analytical data that doesn’t make much sense for the rest. However, few of those jargon or raw numbers are enough to throw your audience off track and cause ‘Death by PowerPoint’.

Before launching your next product, put aside some time and work on crafting compelling visuals that educate the audience and wow them, at the same time. For instance, if your event is about an eCommerce site launch, create self-explanatory infographics that talk to people, influence them, and convince them to buy from it! List your features, growth numbers, and financial trajectory through persuasive infographics and let visuals do their job.

Up Your Presentation Game:

Now that we have garnered a fair share of ideas about what it takes to launch a successful online product launch, a powerful PowerPoint slide design perhaps dominates all aspects. Although you have the world’s most innovative product, you won’t be able to sell it if your audience can’t understand what it is exactly! For instance, if you look at some of the successful online product launch events, you’d observe that their pre-launch ads, infographics, and other branding media are engaging & compelling and further set a positive tone for the product’s journey to the market.

Therefore, whether the goal is to persuade, educate or charm the audience, a presentation plays a pivotal role in the offline & online product launch. Presenters might consider leveraging ready-to-use PowerPoint templates that are nearly perfect for the occasion. Rather than worrying about creating an ideal presentation for your product launch, you can simply use a readymade slide deck and benefit from its state-of-the-art layouts, color schemes, 3D visuals, and whatnot!

Time Your Product Launch:

One of the biggest reasons why product launches fail to entice the audience is their poor timing. Often entrepreneurs rush the product to market in lieu of unrealistic expectations and eventually fail to spark interest or generate considerable sales. If done wrong, a poorly timed product launch can deteriorate the company’s integrity and make it lose out to the competition. An ideal way forward here is to assess the readiness of the product.

You might consider asking yourself whether the product resonates with the needs of the target audience, or whether it requires more testing or development time. Meanwhile, brands can release product teasers, capture the audience’s response, and gather feedback from industry experts & beta testers. Once you’ve access to the data, you may then study the metrics, generate inference, incorporate the proposed changes and delay the launch, if necessary. Once you’re end-to-end certain about the product, it’s time you place it on the shelves or break through the internet via an online event.

Wrapping It Up:

Since one size doesn’t fit all we can say there is no perfect recipe for a great product launch. However, the points discussed above in the article provide a robust base and help you kickstart your online product launch. Some of the most important key takeaways are to build up anticipation before the launch, check the market for readiness & create an intriguing atmosphere for your audience.

Hands-on sessions, one-on-one access, and virtual tours can do wonders in terms of audience experience and significantly improve the chances of success for your next product launch. New product on the way? Try the above steps today!