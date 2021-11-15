Since its development, the internet has had a very big role in any successful business. Creating websites for contact and presentation was an important step for the clients. Since the internet became available for everyone and everywhere, the user experience and business presentation also changed.

The internet became the largest store, and online shopping became a daily task. Business owners have perceived the benefits of eCommerce, and it had a big expansion.

In 2020, the number of eCommerce websites was over 23 million, and the combined revenue was over 4 trillion US dollars.

An eCommerce website works 24/7 and everywhere. It requires lower costs for operating and maintenance. Online stores reach more customers in a short period with a great way of targeting and offering more products. A website can offer detailed product presentations, comparisons, and similar products, which can increase sales.

But, for a better user experience “in the store”, a website should be well developed, gaining higher productivity and flexibility.

Like other sites, an eCommerce site can be improved with many available plugins that will make the connection between the customer and the business owner better.

In the following lines, we will mention important plugins for eCommerce sites.

WooCommerce Order Export

WooCommerce Order Export is a very useful plugin for an eCommerce site, which makes order data exporting an easy task. This plugin, with its simple dashboard, allows a user to make export reports customizable and saves them in CSV format.

The user can choose from which time frame to export orders or select predefined ones: daily, weekly, or monthly reports.

A user can decide what to show on the report, how to sort data in columns and rows, which date and time format to use, and what should be the default export file name.

This plugin remembers previously exported data and has an option to export only new orders every time if it is selected by the user. This is useful if the user exports several times a day.

Before creating an export report, data can be pushed through a detailed filter to customize the report and include just wanted and needed information.

Those selected columns and fields of information can be sorted with a drag and drop option, and even metadata can be included.

Before any executed report, a user can preview it with a useful preview button. Also, every report can be scheduled and delivered in a way the user previously stated; to different destinations and servers.

The license for one site costs $49 per year, while the best option for agencies, a lifetime package now costs $169 and covers 100 sites and more features.

WooCommerce Table Rate Shipping

WooCommerce Table Rate Shipping is a tool that can simplify the shipping part of the eCommerce chain of your business. Its features easily calculate and create shipping rates for customers.

A user has an option to create an unlimited number of different shipping rules for different sales, based on the items, item count, weight, or customer’s destination.

With shipping classes, a user can create standard and default rules for a well-generated shipping rate plan that matches the business. Also, a user can create unique shipping methods only available for logged-in users.

Multiple shipping methods are available; Standard, Overnight, Express are some of them.

The license for a single site costs $79 per year, while prices increase with the number of sites and features.

Direct Checkout for WooCommerce

Direct Checkout for WooCommerce is another very useful plugin for an eCommerce store, providing fast and direct checkouts to the customer. The installation process and its dashboard guarantee fast and easy use.

Its powerful feature, Buy Buttons, provides fast sales. This button can be placed anywhere on the site, using which products are more visible and accessible to the customers. A customer can click them for purchasing, and the request is automatically sent to the checkout, skipping the cart.

This type of button can be applied to any product individually.

Optimizing the checkout process can save time and increase sales.

YITH WooCommerce Wishlist

YITH WooCommerce Wishlist is a very popular plugin for an online store with a large list of products, helping customers to buy and make a wishlist for future visits.

The created list can be saved and reloaded later, shared over social media, and reedited. It helps customers to keep track of their products, but also it helps the business owner to match customers’ interests, offer similar products and to gain new customers.

The plugin’s dashboard is very simple, with options to add and edit different wishlist buttons, messages, and notes on the website, which should make a customer’s visit and experience better.

Custom Product Tabs

Custom Product Tabs extends WooCommerce efficiency by allowing business owners to add more tabs about the product. Every product can have many tabs describing the product’s functionality or origin.

Tabs are improving the product’s presentation and making a stronger impression on the customer. Tabs can be added, edited, saved, multiplied, reused, and reordered over a very simple plugin dashboard.

Conclusion

The expansion of internet importance and the current fast lifestyle also expands the importance of eCommerce websites. Every business should offer their products online to stay competitive and in a stronger relationship with the customers. These plugins will help to make more flexible and stronger eCommerce websites.