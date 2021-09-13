It’s everywhere, but not easy to describe. What is it?

Regardless of whether we understand how it works, software is everywhere. It sits behind the scenes, arranging our lives and pulling our strings. Many of us simply could not live without it. Software has a vital role in business, where it helps to ensure smooth-running operations so long as we can keep up with the pace of digital transformation.

Despite this indispensable role, it can be hard for software developers to convince potential clients; to turn those lines of code into something comprehensible and – ultimately – saleable.

We’re talking about software here, but really this could apply to any number of abstract products with a value that’s hard to measure or demonstrate.

Selling something abstract – with visual storytelling

To make a good proposition, you need to get to the point. Showing your clients exactly what the value of your software product is, will make clear what your ‘abstract’ product is actually good for. But how is this achieved with something as abstract as code?

After spending months in development, it’s easy to fixate on the ‘nuts and bolts’ functionality of what your software does. For this reason, many software companies make the mistake of rattling off a list of technical specifications instead of showing the real effect.

This means giving a clear and easy-to-relate-to example – ideally in the form of visual storytelling – to show the real difference made to the lives of the users themselves. By speaking to the user, and drawing on their experiences and challenges, you can demonstrate exactly what the value is to them. This is value-based solution selling.

You’re selling a solution to their problems, so that should always be the focus of what you show them. But how can you achieve this?

Digital storytelling software can give you the edge

When you’re using digital stories to sell a product, you should be focusing on a particular audience. Using detailed personas that identify each of their challenges, you can break up your market into distinct audiences, each with their own persona. Providing a distinct story for each different group used to be pretty tricky to handle. However, now there are mature digital storytelling software solutions (such as Purple) that are actually built to handle this kind of complexity and versatility. This way, you can use a common library of digital content and re-use it in many different ways, each with a focus on a different audience segment.

These segments can also reflect different levels of decision making. For example, the concerns of C-suite are going to be much more strategic in nature when compared to the end-user, who is more interested in technical features and UX.

Up the ante with Blended events

Blended or Hybrid events bring the best of both worlds to a product launch or demonstration, by combining physical, in-person audiences with online and on-demand viewers. The fantastic thing about blended events is the ability to build excitement and foster a greater level of interaction.

In-person audiences can feel the physical excitement that comes from actually being there – and this is felt vicariously by online viewers too. This is further extended by the ability to create interactions – real, human connections – that bridge the gap between the two spheres. These human interactions add a depth of experience that will make it more memorable and relatable.

The empty experience of watching online becomes something joyful, with emotional prompts and reactions provided by fellow viewers and participants. Using large screens or immersive experiences, your audiences can interact with one another by asking questions, sharing experiences and offering feedback.

This kind of experience requires a digital storytelling solution that can really pack a punch – which is where Hyro comes in. It is a powerful piece of digital storytelling software that can cater for a wide range of experiences, using an intuitive and adaptable content management system.

Selling the solution with digital stories

By actually showing your software (or other intangible product) in action, you help to resolve doubts. The benefits become clearer when you use digital storytelling to show how your software improves the lives of the end-user.

With a powerful enough digital storytelling application, you can create multiple versions of your stories that focus on specific groups, experiences and audiences. Just make sure you show the real value for each group, and how your product is a solution to their needs. Whether you choose to use an immersive experience or something simpler, the end result will always be better when you can customize your tale. All you need is the right tool to do the job.