College essays are such an important part of your academic journey. Especially if you plan to go to some highly academic ivy league colleges, if you are serious about it, you should be perusing through endless essays already.





However, when the time comes, the nervousness engulfs us. We are about to write something, and everything seems blurry. The words just do not seem to flair out. That is the most frustrating part of writing because there is so much we are thinking, and there is nothing that we can put onto paper.





So, if you are here to get some help in writing an impressive and persuasive college essay that will have a good impact on the admission board, you have reached the right place.





In this excerpt below, we will be discussing that. If it is getting too hectic, you can take excellent professional help for a custom essay .

Qualities Of A Persuasive Essay

Here are some of the qualities of a persuasive essay. Whenever you are starting with yours, keep them in mind and tweak your thoughts accordingly. However, college admission officers love the idea of original essays, so do not bend too much to follow the rules.





These are just a few simple suggestions.





It should be able to give the reader a definitive argument to read through. So, you should have a voice of conviction in that essay.





It should give them a brief idea about who you are and why you wish to be a part of any prestigious institution for your higher studies.





Statistics and in-depth research are also a part of this essay. Just because you are writing a story about your own life doesn’t mean you can toss these away.





You have to make your essay more informative. Yes, there will be a touch of emotion, but do not make it your personal diary.

Tips On Writing A Persuasive Essay

Here is what you have been waiting for, some of the experts suggested tips that can make your essay very persuasive, and not to mention very impressive.

1. Cover All Sides

If you are writing a very compelling argument, then you should cover both sides of the argument. Yes, the essay will contain your personal opinions. However, if your essay is filled with biased comments, the reader will eventually lose interest.





Give strong arguments for what you think and what makes you believe something in a certain way. Cover the good, the bad, and the ugly, but try to avoid controversial or sensitive topics.





These could be strong political or religious opinions or any sought of history with addiction.

2. Do Not Be Repetitive

If you are trying to prove a point, then constant repetition is not an impressive choice. No, we are not talking about anaphora. But, anaphora is a little difficult to implement if you are not aware of the figure of speed.





So, do not try to repeat your sentences or arguments. Have something new with every subpart. The more you repeat, the more monotonous your essay will look, and an assumption that you do not have many pointers to write because of a lack of research is not very persuasive.

3. Impressive Introduction & Conclusion

Your introduction and conclusions are a big part of your admission essay. We have heard that many admission boards cancel essays if they do not find a good introduction to start with.





A good introduction is proof that you are starting your essay with a blast, and a good conclusion is evidence of your ardent interest in the subject. This shows that you are not just interested in the body but also the whole of the essay. That is why you will not leave the conclusion half-hearted.





We would suggest you start early and take an entire day to finish the introduction. This is your first point of persuasion.

4. Be Witty, Not Comical

Witty and comical are not the same thing. Yes, your essay can start to look a little boring if you are not giving it enough conversation. However, do not add too much humor in your essay for the essence of the conversation.





What you will need is wit!





Suppose you want to understand how to use this figurative speech, then why not read some excerpts and essays which will give you a better idea? This will add a new character to your writing, no doubt.

5. Focus On The Future

Even if you are writing about a past incident that has inspired you in some way, do not just focus on the past. You must focus on the future as well. Give them impressive details of how you are looking forward to your tomorrow with such lessons with you.





Do not speak about your misery for too long, and try not to portray yourself as a victim. If you wish to pursue your admission board, you have to give them a clear account of what you wish to bring to the college.

6. Select The Right Topic

If you have the right subject matter in mind, you wouldn’t be struggling with your essay. The impressive wordplay and emotions will just flow when you write a subject that you love.





We have often heard that when someone writes about an XYZ topic, they will write a thesis in an hour. This is what you have to do; find that ‘thesis topic’ for this time. If you have more personal remarks and less internet-collected information, your essay automatically becomes much better.

7. Proofread Thoroughly

Grammatical and spelling errors are the biggest flaws in college essays. Yes, they do not take them lightly. So, you need to proofread your essay thoroughly when you’re editing.





Every word, every spelling, every punctuation. You do not know whether they will read the entire essay, but you should check it nevertheless.

Start Today

If you are planning to send a few college essays to different institutions, this is your time to start.





Do not waste any more time researching how to write one. You will have a few trials and errors, so it is time you start today.