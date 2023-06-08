Zentreya is a popular English VTuber who is known for her cyberpunk style, her synthesized voice, and her roleplaying skills. She is also a member of VShojo, a VTuber group that features some of the most prominent female streamers in the scene. But is Zentreya really a girl? Or is she hiding a secret behind her avatar? In this article, we will explore the evidence that suggests that Zentreya is a guy, and why it might not matter at all.

The Voice

One of the most distinctive features of Zentreya is her voice. Unlike most VTubers who use their natural voices or voice changers, Zentreya uses a speech-to-text-to-speech system that produces a robotic voice. She claims that this is because she is a cyborg from a post-apocalyptic future, sent back in time to prevent the apocalypse. However, some fans have speculated that this is a cover-up for her real voice, which might reveal her true gender.

There are several clues that support this theory. First of all, Zentreya’s voice system sometimes malfunctions or glitches, causing her to sound distorted or unintelligible. This could be a sign that she is using a software that is not very reliable or stable. Second, Zentreya’s voice system sometimes pronounces words incorrectly or differently from how they are spelled. For example, she says “Zentraya” instead of “Zentreya”, or “Zenner” instead of “Zen”. This could be a result of her having an accent or a different native language that affects how she types or speaks. Third, Zentreya’s voice system sometimes changes its tone or pitch depending on her mood or emotion. For example, she sounds more high-pitched when she is excited or happy, or more low-pitched when she is angry or serious. This could be a feature of her software that allows her to express herself better, or it could be a hint of her real voice leaking through.

The Appearance

Another aspect of Zentreya that raises questions about her gender is her appearance. Zentreya has two main avatars: a 3D model and a 2D model. Both of them are designed to look like female cyborgs with red hair, red eyes, and red outfits. However, some fans have noticed that Zentreya’s avatars have some masculine features that could indicate that she is a guy.

For instance, Zentreya’s 3D model has a relatively flat chest and broad shoulders, which are typically associated with male body types. Her 2D model has a more curvy figure, but it also has some details that suggest that it is not entirely feminine. For example, her outfit has a zipper that goes down to her crotch area, which could imply that she has something to hide there. Her outfit also has some straps and buckles that could be used to bind or conceal her chest. Additionally, her 2D model has some scars and tattoos on her body, which could be seen as signs of masculinity or toughness.

The Content

The final piece of evidence that points to Zentreya being a guy is her content. Zentreya mainly streams VRChat, where she roleplays as various characters and interacts with other VTubers and players. She also streams other games such as Starship Troopers Extermination, Resident Evil Village, and Cyberpunk 2077. Her content is often humorous, chaotic, and action-packed, which could appeal more to male audiences than female ones.

Zentreya’s content also reveals some aspects of her personality and preferences that could suggest that she is a guy. For example, she is very headstrong and tends to yell at everyone around her, but she also loves meeting new people and making friends. She enjoys memes and pranks, but she also has a soft spot for cute things and animals. She is sassy and sarcastic with her community and enjoys bantering with them, but she also appreciates their support and kindness. She is confident and competitive in gaming, but she also admits when she makes mistakes or fails.

The Conclusion

So, is Zentreya really a guy? The answer is: we don’t know for sure. There is no definitive proof or confirmation from Zentreya herself about her gender identity or biological sex. She might be a girl who likes to use a robotic voice and dress like a cyborg. She might be a guy who likes to pretend to be a girl online for fun or privacy reasons. She might be something else entirely that does not fit into the binary categories of male or female.

Ultimately, it does not matter what Zentreya’s gender is. What matters is that she is a talented and entertaining VTuber who creates amazing content for her fans. She is a cyborg from a post-apocalyptic future, sent back in time to prevent the apocalypse. She is Zentreya, and she rocks. \uD83E\uDD18