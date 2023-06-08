Kevin Eubanks is a famous jazz guitarist and composer who was the leader of The Tonight Show Band with host Jay Leno from 1995 to 2010. He is also a music teacher and a founder of his own label, Insoul Music. But what about his personal life? Is he married or single? Here is what we know.

Kevin Eubanks and Tammy Townsend: A 90’s Romance

One of the most publicized relationships of Kevin Eubanks was with Tammy Townsend, an American actress known for her roles on Days of Our Lives and Family Matters. The two met in a parking lot in Los Angeles recording studio in 1994, where they both worked on a Marsalis album, Buckshot LeFonque. According to PEOPLE, Kevin was attracted to Tammy’s “low-key, organic vibe” and approached her bravely, while Tammy found him “awkward at first, which I thought was cute.” ²

The couple went on their first date a week later and hit it off. They appeared together on the cover of Ebony Magazine in January 1996 and were listed as one of the “Top 10 Hotties Couple” of that year. Kevin credited Tammy for inspiring him to become a bandleader from a background player, and Tammy praised Kevin for being supportive and understanding of her career. ²

However, when asked if they were getting married, the couple said they were not ready to tie the knot yet. They also kept their relationship low-profile and avoided the Hollywood spotlight. There is no information on when or why they broke up, but they seem to have parted ways sometime in the late 90’s.

Kevin Eubanks and Jana: A Happy Marriage?

Another woman who has been linked to Kevin Eubanks is Jana, whose last name is unknown. According to some sources, Kevin is happily married to Jana since early 2000 and they have four adult children together. ¹⁴ The family reportedly lives in Bountiful, Utah, United States. However, there is very little evidence to confirm this information, as Kevin has never publicly acknowledged Jana as his wife or mentioned his children in any interviews or social media posts.

In fact, some sources claim that Kevin Eubanks is not married at all and has no wife or children. ⁵ They suggest that he is either single or dating someone privately, but prefers to keep his love life out of the public eye. Kevin himself has not commented on his marital status or clarified the rumors about his wife and family.

Conclusion: Is Kevin Eubanks Married?

The answer to this question is not clear, as there are conflicting reports and no official confirmation from Kevin himself. He may be married to Jana and have four children with her, as some sources claim, or he may be single or dating someone else, as other sources suggest. The only thing we know for sure is that he was once in a relationship with Tammy Townsend in the 90’s, but they never got married and split up eventually.

Kevin Eubanks is a talented musician and a private person who does not like to share his personal life with the media. He may have his reasons for keeping his love life a secret, and we respect his choice. We hope that he is happy and fulfilled in whatever situation he is in..