Gordo Loco is a popular TikTok star who is known for his comedy content that ranges from skits to reaction videos. He is also a storyteller-style standup comedian who performed on the Nitro Comedy Tour in 2018. But how much does he earn from his online fame? What is his net worth as of 2023? In this article, we will explore the sources of income, expenses, and lifestyle of Gordo Loco.

Who is Gordo Loco?

Gordo Loco was born on January 11, 1990 in South Carolina, United States. He is 33 years old as of 2023. His real name is not publicly known, but he goes by the nickname Gordo Loco, which means “crazy fat” in Spanish. He started his TikTok account in May 2020 and quickly gained a large following for his hilarious videos. He often collaborates with other TikTok stars like OG Caden and Joel Corry. He also offers custom greeting videos to fans through Cameo.

According to Famous Birthdays², Gordo Loco has over 500,000 followers and 3.8 million likes on his TikTok account as of 2023. He also has a YouTube channel with over 10,000 subscribers and an Instagram account with over 20,000 followers. He posts videos of his comedy routines, family life, and travels on these platforms.

How Does Gordo Loco Make Money?

Gordo Loco has several sources of income from his online presence. Some of them are:

– **TikTok**: Gordo Loco earns money from TikTok through the Creator Fund, which pays creators based on their views and engagement. According to Influencer Marketing Hub, TikTok pays an average of $0.01 to $0.02 per view. Assuming that Gordo Loco gets an average of 100,000 views per video and posts one video per day, he could make around $1,000 to $2,000 per month from TikTok alone.

– **YouTube**: Gordo Loco also earns money from YouTube through the Partner Program, which pays creators based on their ad revenue and views. According to Social Blade, Gordo Loco’s YouTube channel has an estimated monthly earnings of $9 to $144 and an estimated yearly earnings of $108 to $1.7K.

– **Cameo**: Gordo Loco offers custom greeting videos to fans through Cameo, a platform that connects celebrities and influencers with their fans. According to Cameo’s website, Gordo Loco charges $25 per video request. Assuming that he gets an average of 10 requests per month, he could make around $250 per month from Cameo.

– **Merchandise**: Gordo Loco sells his own merchandise through Teespring, a platform that allows creators to design and sell their own products online. He sells t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, stickers, and more with his logo and catchphrases. According to Teespring’s website, Gordo Loco sets his own prices and profits for each product. For example, he sells a t-shirt for $24.99 and makes a profit of $10.04 per sale.

– **Sponsorships**: Gordo Loco may also earn money from sponsorships and brand deals with companies that want to promote their products or services to his audience. He may charge a fee or receive a commission for featuring or endorsing a brand in his videos or posts.

What is Gordo Loco’s Net Worth?

Based on the above sources of income, we can estimate that Gordo Loco makes around $1,500 to $2,500 per month from his online activities. However, this does not include his expenses such as taxes, equipment, travel, etc. Therefore, his net worth may vary depending on his spending habits and lifestyle.

According to WikiaBio⁴, Gordo Loco’s estimated net worth is around $5 million as of 2023. However, this figure may not be accurate or reliable as it is based on several reputable sources like Forbes and Business Insider⁴, which do not have any information about Gordo Loco’s net worth on their websites.

According to digital idea times⁵, Gordo Loco’s net worth is estimated to be in the neighborhood of a million bucks as of 2023. However, this figure may also be inaccurate or speculative as it is based on a single source and does not provide any evidence or calculation.

Therefore, we cannot confirm or verify the exact net worth of Gordo Loco as of 2023. However, we can assume that he is doing well financially and has a comfortable lifestyle from his online fame and comedy career.

Conclusion

Gordo Loco is a successful and popular TikTok star who makes money from various online platforms. He is also a standup comedian who performs on tours and shows. His net worth is not publicly known, but it is estimated to be in the millions by some sources. He is one of the wealthiest and most influential TikTok stars in the industry.