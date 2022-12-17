The Yamaha MT-15 is the bike you would turn around to look at again. It is based on the R15 V4, and the most recent version has some amazing and unique modifications. Indicators surround the LED headlamp that resembles an alien look. The broad handlebar and the sculpted gas tank with shrouds complete the MT-15 aggressive appearance.

The Yamaha MT 15 bike model has an amazing naked bike look. It boasts class-leading design lines and a pure athletic appearance. This bike is a proud product of the latest Yamaha portfolio, and it has some of the amazing design elements.

The Yamaha MT 15 street bike has a starting price of Rs. 1,65,390. It is available in 3 models and 5 colors with top variant pricing beginning from Rs. 1,67,402. The 155cc BS6 engine that powers the Yamaha MT 15 produces 18.1 horsepower and 14.1 Nm of torque. This model comes equipped with anti-locking brakes and front and rear disc brakes. The petrol tank on this MT 15 motorcycle can hold 10 gallons of petrol and weighs 139 kg.

Specifications of Yamaha MT-15

It is simpler for the bike to balance and help in changing directions at faster speeds thanks to the upside down front forks’ design, which also makes the bike more nimble and true to the MT-15’s nature.

The MT-15 Ver 2.0 glides across any terrain with the utmost comfort thanks to its Aluminum Swingarm. Due to the vehicle’s outstanding stiffness balance, handling is sportier and more stable.

The 155cc Liquid cooled 4-valve engine, which is dependable and excellent, provides plenty of power and torque for the MT-15 ver 2.0.

Top-end power is provided by the Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system without compromising signature style characteristics in the low to mid-rpm range. One is for low to mid-range rpm and the other is for high rpm. There are two intake valve cams. At 7,400 rpm, they alternate between one another to maintain enough power and torque across the rev range.

To lighten the clutch pull and enable low stress shifting while braking, an assist and slipper clutch (ASC) is used. ASC aids in reducing rider fatigue. Additionally, it avoids excessive engine braking, which lessens its influence on the behavior of the chassis. Smooth, pleasurable downshifts are produced by ASC.

Yamaha MT 15 has improved road traction thanks to its 140/70-17 section rear tyres. Users benefit from great riding stability, cornering experiences, and a flawless rear appearance thanks to the tyres.

Check Out Amazing Features-

One may compare the Yamaha MT 15 to the “naked” R15 V3 racing machine. Even though the design is entirely different, certain aspects are similar. The user base and reputation of this naked sports bike are excellent. Let’s look at the features of the Yamaha MT 15.

With Bi Functional LED headlights, you can navigate even the darkest streets with confidence and benefit from improved night vision.

It is technologically innovative and a first in its category since high and low beams have been combined into a single, small device. The elegant, little headlamp that the MT-15 uses to actualize the MT design is what makes it special.

While other drivers on the road enjoy your MT-15’s appearance and style, you can do the same while taking advantage of all the information it has to give to improve your riding.

A Deltabox frame with excellent stiffness balancing is used in the MT-15 Ver 2.0. The top and bottom of a Deltabox frame are

You may monitor your daily and monthly gasoline usage with the aid of Fuel Consumption Tracker.

The Maintenance Recommendations app compiles and analyzes bike data and provides advice. For instance, it monitors battery life and notifies the user with either a “Good” or “Check” signal.

You can find out where you most recently parked your bike using the app’s last parking function.

Malfunction When a notification malfunctions or breaks down, the app on a smartphone notifies the user. Additionally, it may be confirmed over the phone using the bike’s records.

The smartphone screen could also serve as the Revs Dashboard, which shows data such as Engine RPM, Degree of Throttle Opening, Rate of Acceleration, Eco-friendly Riding Meter, and Real-time Fuel Consumption that is not visible on the bike’s display panel.

The ranking app communicates with other Yamaha riders’ apps and keeps track of the riders’ rankings based on how far they have traveled and how good for the environment their riding has been.

Conclusion

The MT 15 at Droom has all the vibrant color schemes which seduces the rider with its eye-catching appeal. The aggressive and alluring appearance of this motorbike inspires vigor, excitement, and riding aggressiveness that stokes the rider’s enthusiasm. Due to its popularity, the sales for Mt 15 were around 8k in the October month up from 6k in the previous month.

The dark warrior’s raised tail grabs everyone’s attention, and the very sleek, cool, and endearing LED light reflects a beast at night. It is a very little motorbike, and even in its BS6 avatar, the design remains the same.

