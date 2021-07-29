With gas prices and the general cost of living on the rise, an increasing number of people are turning to cycling to commute to and from work, run errands, or simply get a workout in without spending money on gym memberships. If you are considering purchasing hybrid bikes for women, you will make a better choice if you understand what the gears mean.

What Are Electric Bike Gears?

The gears on electric bikes, such as the 500W electric bike, are the same thing as speeds. They range from having a single speed to having up to 40 gears. E-bikes have two shifters for gars. The left one handles the electric assistance gears, while the right shifter is for changing the mechanical gears. Some electric bikes don’t have gears at all, so it is important to consider how you’ll be riding your bike and on which type of terrain. This way, you’ll be sure to get something that meets your needs.

What Are the Differences Between Gears?

A control block mounted to the handlebars controls the electric assistance gears and has plus and minus buttons on it to indicate higher and lower gears. Brands have yet to create a single standard for these gears, but in general, the lower the gear, the less assistance you have. Sometimes, companies label the electric gears as eco, tour, sport, and turbo, with eco gears providing only about 40% more power and turbo gears providing up to 225% more power.

What Are the Benefits of Using Gears on an Electric Bike?

The biggest benefit of using gears for your hybrid bike is that it makes your ride easier. Low gears are better for pedaling uphill, as you’ll feel the least resistance when riding. When riding downhill, use a higher gear. This provides more resistance, making it easier for you to maintain a safe speed.

Most electric bikes offer pedal assist that makes it easier for people of a variety of ages and health statuses to ride. With the assist on, you won’t need to exert as much energy or push your knees as hard when you ride. When used in combination with correct gear shifts, it makes the ride even easier to handle.

Electric bikes in general are good for the environment. They give you enough power and speed to use them as a commuter bike if you live in the city, which means you’ll get to work on time without using your car and putting more pollution into the air. They’re also more affordable since you won’t need to worry about fuel costs.

How Do You Get the Most Out of Your Gears?

When pedaling your bike, you will get into a natural speed and rhythm that is known as cadence, which the gears and assist often help with. This will help you ride better in general, but it’s important to consider your distance and terrain. If you have a longer ride over mostly flat terrain, rely on your gears more than pedal assist to ensure you don’t drain your bike’s battery.

When you begin searching for your new bike, work with a reputable dealer. Professionals can help you determine how many gears you need, as well as which height is right for you, ensuring you get a bike that meets your needs.