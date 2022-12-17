What is “Namma Yatri” app

The Namma Yatri app aims to cut out the middlemen and enter the market with low-cost fares for clients. Bengaluru Auto Rickshaw Driver’s Union (ARDU) have put up their own transport app to give clients reasonable fares as opposed to competition like Ola, and Uber. The software has had much more than 10,000 downloads since its first official debut. This is in the context of mounting anger over the excessive prices of cab aggregators. The software was characterized by the rise of the ‘Yatri’ app in Kerala’s Kochi and has an identical user experience as its rivals. The objective of the implementation is to provide vehicles at ‘reasonable prices’ because there will be no commission compensated to an aggregator.

Why were other service providers banned?

Other companies supplied coupons or discounts to lure clients but they all were merely burning a hole in customers’ pockets. For instance, Rapido promises Flat 50% OFF On Your First 3 Rides however they make absolutely sure that they charge somewhat extra above this so that they do not really lose a penny. Another example is Ola. With Ola coupon, new users get Rs 250 off on their first journey. This is a tried-and-true method of increasing the number of customers by tricking them into believing they are receiving a good deal on their ride. As a substitute, they are being pillaged under the pretence of coupons and discounts. Due to complaints about, among other things, unfair labour practices and incredibly expensive fares, the app is prepared to compete with industry behemoths like Ola and Rapido.

It turns out that the outrageous prices Ola, Uber and Rapido charge are causing a lot of annoyance and frustration among the public. Cab companies like Ola and Rapido are known to charge their customers enormous sums of money as fees, especially during rush hours. But there was no other option for the daily commuters.

Bengaluru’s Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union (ARDU) has unveiled its long-awaited ‘Namma Yatri’ app in the hopes of breaking the ride-hailing monopolies of Ola, Uber, and Rapido. The Karnataka state government has ruled app-based cab and bike aggregators such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido “illegal.” Auto integrators such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido in Karnataka have received significant respite from the State Transport Department’s prohibition imposed on grounds of extorting money from individuals. A sense of powerlessness to run the auto-rickshaw business led to the prohibition.

Arising of new app

Namma Yatri was inaugurated on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, in the context of controversy involving Uber, Ola and Rapido fleecing customers. According to the Karnataka high court’s order to set a 10% commission cap, Uber India had previously announced that it was considering restricting the availability of its auto services in select areas of Bengaluru. The Namma Yatri app attempts to fill the void in the market presently.

How does the pricing work?

After specifying your pick-up and drop destinations, drivers nearby will provide you estimates within a set range.

Typically, the government-set base charge is combined with an additional 10 to 30 for the distance traveled to your pick-up spot.

The option that best suits your needs can be chosen, and the ride can be confirmed.

The payments will be in cash and there would be no cancellation charge.

Payment Gateway

Over 10,000 people downloaded the app while it was still being built. It was created in collaboration with the Beckn Foundation, which is supported by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. As part of the Open Network for Digital Commerce program run by the union government, payment gateway Juspay Technologies Pvt Ltd assisted ARDU in setting up the app using the Beckn protocol (ONDC).

In order to cover running costs, the union intends to charge the drivers Rs. 30–40 each day after at least three months without charging them anything.

Reviews

Considering the Indian people are so price-conscious, one can easily appreciate the need for and implementation of Namma Yatri. These options make it easier for more individuals to utilise the traditional auto-rickshaws in a more logical order without having to pay a significant premium. Several people have already mentioned the app’s fantastic interface and how simple it is to book a ride using it on social media.

In addition, a user advised others to try the Namma Yatri app. Getting one during peak hours might not always be possible, but when it is, the price difference is insane.

Wrap up

Despite the fact that Ola, Uber, and Rapido auto rickshaws have been operating in the region for a while, the combination of three-wheelers was not covered by the permits granted to the businesses under the 2016 Karnataka On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules. The prohibition was caused by a lack of authorization to run the auto-rickshaw services.

Even though the Karnataka transport authorities banned autorickshaw hailing, it was still possible to do so using app-based aggregators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido the next day. The waiting time in certain spots continuously rose from seven minutes to 12–15 minutes, yet the proportion of autorickshaws registering with these applications appears to have decreased. The auto-rickshaw services continued to be offered on the apps despite the Transport Department’s warning of a fine. Many commuters, nevertheless, claimed that getting to them was difficult.

