Every recruiter knows that finding the right personality for every candidate is critical when it comes to building your team. But how can you be sure about the character, and even the competence, of a certain candidate? One of the most valuable ways of doing so is by using personality tests. These tests measure how someone will likely perform in certain circumstances, depending on their natural abilities and tendencies. That’s why these tests are such an important part of the recruitment process – they help you figure out if a person is going to be a good fit for a particular job.

Personality Profiling Analysis with Performance by Design has grown in popularity because they provide many benefits to the hiring process. A personality assessment can help you find talented candidates for your company and improve communication within a team. Personality assessments are like having a cheat sheet for the job interview and employment process. You can understand what traits will make your soon-to-be employee successful in your organization.

Better hiring decisions

Personality assessments are used in recruitment and performance management but are overlooked as an opportunity for organizations to base their hiring decisions on data-driven insights. In a recent survey of managers, 81% reported that they wish they had more data about what makes their employees tick and their decision-making habits.

Everyone loves to hire the best person for the job. But finding the ideal candidate is not easy. Many companies turn to personality assessment tools to calculate the best fit, which provides measurable data about an individual’s traits and behaviors.

Best screening

Recruitment is an expensive process. It takes up a significant amount of HR’s time, and the cost of losing a candidate can be extremely high. Personality assessment can help manage and improve recruitment, but many people don’t know how to get started or exactly what benefit they should achieve. Personality assessments could be the solution to solve your recruitment woes and improve the quality of your candidates at the top of the funnel.

Most people who use personality assessment for recruitment use it at the bottom of the funnel to screen candidates for an open role. One of the biggest mistakes organizations makes is assuming that their interview process adequately screens candidates for their culture fit.

Employee quality and retention

Does personality assessment in recruitment work? Nowadays, you hear this a lot. Everyone says that recruiters are different and need to understand the candidates’ profiles to make a successful hire. Personality tests help recruiters understand the candidates better than they normally would, which often leads to less time searching for the right candidate and more time making an offer. But more importantly, personality tests help recruiters match suitable candidates with teams, which leads to higher employee retention rates.

Each year, 58 million people graduate from colleges and universities around the world. By 2020, the world will witness an increase of 50% in its workforce. This increased availability of talent creates a challenge for employers to maximize their ROI during recruitment and recruit the best talent available. Hiring managers have always believed that the perfect candidate should be skilled for the job, a perfect fit for the company’s culture, and has great character.