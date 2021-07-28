Pros and Cons of an Online Gaming Career

Sports in the past twenty years at first glance have not changed that much. Technology progressed, but the fundamentals of sports were always the same. But if you look closely, you will notice a sport emerging and slowly spreading across the globe- Esports.

In recent years, Esports has seen a rise in popularity. While some young people focus on studying and using technology to increase their abilities, others try to create a gaming career.

The increase in popularity of Esports has led to many successful careers. Research has shown that playing video games can have advantages in visual attention and short-term memory-related cognitive systems. Creativity can make money, which is why so many people in this industry plan to find their career path.

Experts say it’s much harder to play esports than regular sports. Esport stars such as Faker make $2 million a year, which comes nowhere near what some professional teams earn once they’ve joined the various leagues. Rather than there being a variety of games to choose from, gamers wishing to start their career in the industry know they have very few games that payout.

The research shows that Esports has finally found success, and as a result, many career opportunities have been born. The Esport industry has many careers, and the industry continues to develop, so do the job opportunities.

Here are a few available positions should you be considering pursuing a career in the industry.

Pro Player

Host for events

Gaming Coach

Content Creator

Marketing executive

Admin or referee

Social media marketing

Production member

Agent

Events manager

Pros of Having a Gaming Career

Improved Cognitive Function and Muscle Memory

Some scientific studies have shown that the correlation between video play and enhanced cognitive function appears quite apparent. Those who play video games that are fast-paced and require quick reflexes exercise their brains and use those skills in day-to-day life.

Friendship

Nowadays, the most popular, in-demand video games revolve around multiplayer. The social interaction, which naturally goes along with it, helps players form lifelong friendships and bonds seldom understood by outsiders.

They Teach Valuable Lessons.

Story-based games often contain powerful messages and stories that teach a valuable lesson. The unexpected twists keep players entertained and connected to the story from major plot twists with stories of love and hatred, revenge and remission, and fear and bravery.

Cons of Having a Gaming Career

As in all other industries, this career path has some disadvantages. These flaws are highlighted in the field of sports because so many people oppose it. Some of these drawbacks may disappear while the industry continues to develop, but they are currently the main disadvantage of a career as a sports athlete.

Low salary

Even if Faker earns 2 million dollars a year, he’s one of few. The average annual salary is basic, to say the least, for most players.

Life is still difficult for many professionals, and they often stream their matches or film videos that demonstrate best practices for playing on popular streaming platforms. Most people prefer to live by doing what they love – playing in tournaments, which can provide significant revenue but are never guaranteed.

Health Concerns

Sure, you’ve heard this one before, but there may be some truth to it. Long sitting before a screen can cause many health problems, such as eye difficulties, posture problems, and many other things.

Being locked up in a room for long periods is sure to have some effect on you. No exercise and fresh air will cause physical health problems. Continue in this way for an extended period and expect mental health problems as a by-product.

The best thing is to balance your practice with regular life and responsibilities. Spend some time outside and make sure you’re eating a nutritious diet.

It isn’t Lucrative Enough.

Not enough money is pumped into the industry. Esports is suffering because only the top five games are profitable enough to earn a decent annual income.

The world’s top three games control 60% of the sports money. Therefore, the path to making your living from Esports is difficult for experts in some of the less popular games, so imagine what it’s like for newbies.

It Is Addictive

Gaming can become addictive. Many play games and allow them to take over their lives, missing out on school, work, and other responsibilities. Research has produced some scary figures regarding the number of people who are addicted to playing games or watching others play.

An Isolating Job

Video games open up a portal for every player to enjoy and immerse themselves in the virtual world. Humans have created visual worlds and can appear far more attractive to some than the real world.

As a result, many choose to shut out reality and hide out in their visual world, often disconnecting you from friends, family, and your responsibilities.

When pursuing a career as a gamer, you will also be required to spend a lot of time practicing, forcing you to isolate yourself from others.

In Conclusion

Even if it is difficult to understand for older generations, the gaming industry has plenty of job opportunities that youngsters can cash in on. Maintaining a career is where the tricky part lies. Unless you’re top of the leaderboard in a popular game, it can be challenging to earn a decent living from the industry.

Once you’ve successfully made a name for yourself in the industry, it can be pretty great, but the journey there will take plenty of sacrifices that not everyone will be willing to make.

If you’re thinking of pursuing a life or career in the gaming world, be prepared to put in the hours.