Floki Inu is a meme coin. This is based upon a dog theme. It was conceptualized by fans and members of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community. It is a cryptocurrency which has a dog wearing a Viking hat as its symbol. This is inspired by Elon Musk’s pet dog whose name is also “Floki”. The breed of the dog is “Shiba Inu”. Thus, the name “Floki Inu”.

Meme Coins

Meme Coins or Memecoins are decentralized cryptocurrency that originated from an internet meme. They are used by critics of the cryptocurrency market. This crypto market is dominated by Bitcoin which holds 40% market share of the crypto market. Dog coins are meme coins showing dogs as the symbol for the cryptocurrency. Floki Coin has a distinct name for itself in the market of meme coins. Meme Coins appeal to the people and their senses.

Blockchain Technology

A distributed database that connects and is shared by the nodes of a computer network. This is known as blockchain technology. It stores information in an electronic format and all records are digitally managed. Maintaining secure and decentralized record of transactions is easy on the blockchain network. It does not require the services of the third party to authenticate or to secure data. Thus, It is nowadays in vogue and utilized by cryptocurrencies for managing their transactions.

A Movement

Floki Inu is unlike any other cryptocurrency in the market. They describe it as the “people’s cryptocurrency”. It stands against the hegemony of banks, dominance of hedge fund managers and venture capitalists who gain lot of money at the expense of people’s hard-earned investments and the governments which are always looking to curb any revolutionary technology. It trusts people and their ability to make the best decisions for themselves. When one buy Floki Coin, he/she believe that Floki Coin is the symbol of people power.

Autonomous

Floki Inu is autonomous in relation to discharge of its duties. It has no connection or contacts with other major cryptocurrencies. Floki works for itself and for the people who believes in it. People are the source of strength for Floki Inu. It wants people to trust its credentials and make it the most widely used and popular cryptocurrency in the world.

Decentralized Ecosystem

Floki is open to have people control how they want to customise the Floki Coin that is in their possession. Any person who wants to use Floki Coin can do so without waiting for permission from anybody. It can do so with ease. All transactions shall be noted in a public ledger.

Network Security of Floki Inu

Floki Inu is secured through ERC-20 Token Standard on Ethereum and BEP-20 Token standard on Binance Smart Chain. This makes the Floki Inu secured. Blockchain Security is thus maintained.

Strategic Partnerships

Floki is utilizing its brand value and negotiating strategic partnerships which can help its users to buy physical goods from the real world marketplaces. Not only digital assets but also assets like land, jewellery, gold, shares, etc can be monetized. It will be easier to buy goods in near future with the help of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology and Floki want to remain at the fore front of this revolution.

Safe to conduct transactions

If one wants to buy Floki Coin,It is a guarantee that he/she is buying the safest cryptocurrency through which he/she can make transactions. It has more security features which makes it hard to decrypt. It is authentic and can be used as a medium of exchange to purchase any item from many distinct stores. They are great bet for making safe investments.

Functional

Memes are great. They try to engage people and entice them in a hilarious manner. But Floki Coin is beyond this. It mixes utility with memes. They bring smile on your face. These Floki Coins can be used anywhere to buy goods, online transactions, fund transfers, etc. For all purposes Floki Coins can be utilized whatever one’s needs may be. They can work as source of entertainment as well as a medium of exchange.

Gaming Metaverse

Floki is entering in the universe of gaming metaverse by the name Valhalla. All gaming enthusiasts who want to discover this new field of blockchain technology can now do so with Floki Coin. They are disrupting technology and making it easier to all those who want to earn a living through Play-to-Earn (P2E) games.

Education

Floki is a responsible entity. It wants every person to not only know but have relevant information and education regarding cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. It is very important that people know about these evolving technologies and start using it for their own benefits. Through practical examples and by learning as one use Floki Coin(s), association with cryptocurrencies will increase in the near future. Floki sees tremendous potential in this and want to utilize it so that people become more accustomed to blockchain technology.

Charity

Technologies can disrupt the normal functioning of life. They can change the way we live. But they are always successful when it has the ability to make our lives easier and better. When a few grow and take advantage of new avenues which disrupting technology bring with it and others are systematically left behind; It is a very sad situation. When the gap between rich and poor increases, this can create a stressful situation. When you buy Floki Coin then you also help the needy. Floki aims to build schools so that every child get access to education. They also aim to educate people about the benefits of having gardens. People must resort to gardening so that they are able to grow and eat healthy.

Buy Floki Coin

Unlike buying other cryptocurrencies and altcoins, to buy Floki Coin one need not be a nerd or an expert in this. It is easy. Step-by Step Tutorials and blogs are available for all those people who want to buy Floki Coin. Anybody and even those people who are buying cryptocurrency for the first time can now do so.