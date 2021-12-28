For the longest time, lighting up space has been a matter of flicking a switch on and off. Have you ever left a room and then while miles away you’re bogged down with thoughts of whether you turned off the lights? Luckily, traditional light bulbs have evolved.

They’ve been replaced with smart lighting greatly transforming how we interact with lighting. Can you imagine the freedom of using an automated lighting system and controlling your lights from anywhere?

In the same breath, the world is collectively focusing on ways to increase safety in our spaces, reduce carbon emission footprint while conserving energy, and enhance productivity through technology.

Smart lighting technology seeks to optimize features such as efficiency, security, energy conservation, and convenience. It has redefined how your interaction with lighting in more ways than flipping a switch on and off while saving you money.

Let’s dive in and learn all about smart lighting technology as you prepare to make the switch.

What is smart lighting technology

Smart lighting has gained traction as people seek more versatility, aesthetics, comfort, and convenience in their living and workspace. The technology is a top-notch automated lighting system that can be remotely operated from your smart devices enabled by the internet.

It empowers you to control your lights from anywhere, minimize energy use and save on lighting bills.

is important to engage a professional to do the installation and integrate it with either your smart home or office technology. This also ensures a seamless transition from the traditional system to the smart system technology system.

Smart lights can be operated using:

voice assistants

The smart lights can be operated using voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Alexa. The devices are interlinked directly, via a hub or a gateway using Bluetooth or connecting them to the internet.

If This Then That(IFTTT) technology

When you enable the IFTTT application in your smart lighting system, you can customize it to detect for instance when you are about to get home and then turn on the light

Motion sensors

Motion sensing lights are programmed to light up when it detects movement. For example, if a delivery guy shows on your door, the foyer lights up automatically. This is made possible through the use of passive infrared sensors, ultrasonic sensors, or hybrid.

Benefits of smart lighting technology

The benefits linked to smart lighting technology are limitless. They include:

Beefing up Security

It’s possible to interlink your security system such as alarms with smart lighting to detect when there’s an intruder on your property. You can take this further by setting geo-fencing which communicates with your smart gadgets. This lights up your driveway and automatically opens the garage door as you approach.

They also help keep intruders at bay by configuring the timers to turn on and off when you’re away imitating your presence.

Saving electricity bills

Though the installation of a smart lighting system may be high for starters, in the long run, it helps you to save on your electricity bills. Using artificial intelligence, motion sensors can identify when the room is empty and automatically switch off the lights.

Mood lighting

Smart lighting offers you a wide range of lighting to choose from depending on what’s happening around you. It allows you to adjust the brightness, tone, and color depending on whether you want to calm down, have a romantic diner, sleep, or slowly wake up in the morning.

Improved health

The body’s circadian rhythm is majorly controlled by light. Exposure to blue light in the evening can lead to poor quality sleep while exposure to too much warm light during the day can leave you feeling lethargic. Compounded over time, this can lead to poor health.

With the advent of smart lighting technology, it is possible to imitate the natural lighting cycle by changing the color hues in the evening that does not interrupt the circadian rhythm. This improves the body’s vitality and general well-being associated with getting enough sleep every night.

Increased safety

Covid 19 has made us rethink how we interact with our environment. One of the protocols to observe is to avoid touching surfaces, especially in public places. Smart lighting technology eliminates the need to do that as the light switches on automatically thereby keeping you safe.

Remotely controlled

It is possible to be out of town and still turn your lights on and off as often as need be. This keeps the house warm and gives the illusion of occupancy to passersby.

Cons of smart lighting technology

The technology is an amazing one to embrace whether at the home front or in the office. However, it comes with its downside such as:

Pricey

The initial setup cost can set you back significantly financially. Before switching, consider that the smart bulbs cost more, an advanced system will require qualified personnel to handle the installation and there’ll be gadgets to purchase.

Fluctuating internet

Without the internet connection, the lighting will not turn on or off. Consider keeping your backup of old-school switches for such an eventuality.

Types of smart lighting technology

WiFi-based smart light bulb

With this setup, you do not need to get a different set of bulb holders as they can be installed in the common ones. Smart light bulbs are connected with Wi-Fi and thereafter operated remotely.

Smart lights interlinked with the hub

The lights can only be used when the hub is present.

Motion detection smart lights

These ones pick up any movement and turn on lights. They are great to use on the hallways, stairways, and as floodlights.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, smart lighting technology is a valuable automation process to explore either for home or office use. As we have seen above, you can utilize it to set schedules, enhance your mood, beef up your security and control them even when far away.

Moreover, it’s a great invention that can help take care of the environment by reducing pollution, utilizing energy, and saving money.