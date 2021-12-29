Tiktok is an extremely popular social network today. On this platform there are also millions of attractive videos with rich content. Watching videos on Tiktok is not difficult, but downloading videos quickly is not easy. DownTik is software that appears to assist you in solving these problems. You will download videos easily in high quality and for free. So what’s so special about the DownTik app? How to install it? Follow our article below to know more.

What is DownTik?

DownTik is an application that allows you to download videos from Tiktok

DownTik is an application that allows you to download videos from Tiktok quickly and easily. With this app, wherever you are. Even in the absence of the internet, you can comfortably enjoy all the downloaded videos.

In particular, with the Downtik application, you do not need to install any additional software or applications for electronic devices such as phones and computers, but you can still download the videos you want to your personal devices. its own person.

With just a few simple steps and one click, a copy link, the system will automatically download Tiktok videos to your device in the fastest way.

With the need to download video Tik Tok as popular today, the appearance of DownTik will bring a lot of convenience.

The easiest way to download DownTik to your phone

As mentioned earlier, DownTik is the leading video TikTok downloader today. So, if you want to download Tiktok videos to your device quickly then install this app on your phone following these simple steps:

Step 1: Access CHPlay with Android phones and AppStore with iOS. Then you just need to enter the keyword Down Tik in the search bar.

Step 2: Start the DownTik software download process and access to make personal information requests.

Step 3: After the installation is complete, all you need to do is open the application to download any Tiktok video.

Can DownTik help you download TikTok videos on your computer?

Not only allows users to download videos from Tiktok to their phones, but it also allows you to download videos easily using a web browser on your computer or laptop by following these steps:

Step 1: You need to access the Tik Tok homepage on your computer or PC web browser. Next select a short video you want to download.

Step 2: Click the arrow showing share to copy the Tik Tok video link link. Then click Share and select the copy link of the video you want to download.

Step 3: Open a new browser tab, visit DownTik.com website, then you just need to paste the copied link in the search box, Finally click the Download button next to it.

Step 4: After completing step 3, Downtik.com system will display 2 video servers for you to choose from. After selecting, you just need to click on the download item, immediately the video will be downloaded and saved to your computer quickly.

So with only 4 simple steps, you will complete the simple Tik Tok video download process with Downtik.com in seconds.

Advantages of Downtik

As shared above, DownTik is an online application that you can use to TikTok download mp4 for free. With Down tik, you will be able to download tik tok videos without the logo or uploader ID. All with just 1 click and a video link, the system will execute and download the video to your device as quickly as possible. Not only that, DownTik also has preeminent features not to be missed such as:

Do not store videos or keep copies on the system

Downtik is simply an application that helps users download tiktok videos quickly and still ensure quality. Not the place to keep those videos. So, only you are the one to download to store. In addition, DownTik’s download history does not track users. So you can use it with complete peace of mind and trust the security of DownTik.com.

Download tiktok videos to remove watermark to personal devices quickly

With DownTik, downloading Tiktok videos to remove the logo will no longer be difficult for you. All operations take place in just a few seconds, extremely simple and convenient. In particular, the application also downloads videos on Douyin (Chinese Tiktok) easily.

Share downloaded video to other social network simply

After the video is successfully downloaded, you can review it in the Downloads folder easily or share it with your friends in various forms such as message, email, zalo… in a simple and fast way.

Security at Downtik is very good

As a tiktok video downloader application, Down Tik does not store or copy any videos that users download. Also don’t track your download history. So, you can completely trust the security and privacy of this application.

Support easy mp3 to mp4 conversion

When using Down tik to download videos, you can switch from mp3 to mp4 quality quickly. DownTik allows users to store videos in any format you want. Moreover, the video quality has not changed too much. This makes it possible for anyone to choose a format compatible with the device without fear of quality loss.

Unlimited number of downloads

When downloading videos with Down Tik, you will not be limited to the number of downloads like other applications. You can download as many as you want, which is very suitable for those who need to download a large number of videos to their device.

High video quality

This is a prominent feature that makes many people use DownTik in recent times. Because when downloading videos through other applications, the quality is often reduced, the image is blurry. Meanwhile, with Down tik, the video image is always sharp, the sound quality is as good as the original.

All free

Down Tik is a free Tiktok video downloader application, users do not have to pay any money when using.

Support downloading music, tiktok video covers to your device

In addition to helping users download Tiktok videos without the logo easily, DownTik also supports you to quickly download music or cover art.

Download videos quickly in seconds

With DownTik.conm, you just need to copy the link of the video you want to download and paste it into the toolbar, and in just a few seconds the video will be downloaded quickly. At the same time, DownTik also helps you to download videos on Douyin easily.

If you are looking for a way to download interesting tiktok videos to your device. DownTik will be the best choice with hundreds of user support features. Hopefully, through our sharing, you will have a more appropriate choice and understanding about DownTik.