Hawaii Five-O was a popular police procedural drama that aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. The show followed the adventures of a special state police unit led by Detective Steve McGarrett (Jack Lord) and his partner Detective Danny Williams (James MacArthur). The show also featured a diverse cast of supporting characters, such as Chin Ho Kelly (Kam Fong), Kono Kalakaua (Zulu), Ben Kokua (Al Harrington), Duke Lukela (Herman Wedemeyer) and Wo Fat (Khigh Dhiegh).

The show was rebooted in 2010 as Hawaii Five-0, with a new cast of characters and actors. However, many fans still remember and appreciate the original series and its stars. Unfortunately, most of the original cast members have passed away over the years. Here is a list of who is still alive from the original Hawaii Five-O as of 2023:

Name Role Status Al Harrington Ben Kokua Deceased Herman Wedemeyer Duke Lukela Deceased Khigh Dhiegh Wo Fat Deceased Zulu Kono Kalakaua Deceased Kam Fong Chin Ho Kelly Deceased James MacArthur Danny Williams Deceased Jack Lord Steve McGarrett Deceased

As you can see, none of the main cast members are still alive today. The most recent death was that of Al Harrington, who played Detective Ben Kokua from 1972 to 1975. He died on September 21, 2021, at the age of 85, after suffering a stroke earlier that month. He was one of the last living cast members from the original series.

Herman Wedemeyer, who played Sergeant Duke Lukela from 1972 to 1980, died on January 25, 1999, at the age of 74, from complications of diabetes. Khigh Dhiegh, who played the recurring villain Wo Fat from 1968 to 1980, died on October 25, 1991, at the age of 81, from kidney and heart failure. Zulu, who played Detective Kono Kalakaua from 1968 to 1972, died on May 3, 2004, at the age of 66, from complications of diabetes. Kam Fong, who played Detective Chin Ho Kelly from 1968 to 1978, died on October 18, 2002, at the age of 84, from lung cancer.

James MacArthur, who played Detective Danny Williams from 1968 to 1979, died on October 28, 2010, at the age of 72, from natural causes. He was the last surviving star of the original series until his death. Jack Lord, who played Detective Steve McGarrett from 1968 to 1980 and also served as an unofficial producer and occasional director of the show, died on January 21, 1998, at the age of 77, from congestive heart failure3. He never appeared in another acting role after Hawaii Five-O ended.

The original Hawaii Five-O was a groundbreaking and influential show that showcased the beauty and diversity of Hawaii and its people. It also featured memorable characters and stories that entertained millions of viewers for over a decade. The show’s legacy lives on through its reboot and its loyal fans. However, it is also important to remember and honor the actors who brought the show to life and who are no longer with us today. They will always be part of Hawaii Five-O’s history and culture.