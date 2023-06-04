B. Simone is an American actress and social media personality who has a net worth of $1 million. She is perhaps best known for starring on the TV series Wild ‘N Out and for being the author of the bestselling book Baby Girl: Manifest the Life You Want. But how did she achieve her financial success using her creative talents?

B. Simone was born in Dallas, Texas and grew up with a passion for the arts. She joined a girl group where she sang, danced and acted in hopes of becoming a world-renowned entertainer. After moving to Atlanta, Georgia to pursue her dreams, she faced many challenges and setbacks. She worked as a waitress and styled hair on the side out of her grandmother’s kitchen.

She started to gain popularity on social media with her comedic videos and skits, which showcased her personality and humor. She also launched her own vegan and cruelty-free makeup brand, B. Simone Beauty, which offers lip glosses, lip liners and eyeshadow palettes. She joined the cast of Wild ‘N Out in 2017 and became a fan favorite with her witty jokes and impressions. She also starred on the reality TV shows You’re My Boooyfriend and Girls Cruise in 2019.

In 2020, B. Simone set a goal to save one million dollars before her thirtieth birthday. She documented her journey on Instagram in a three-part video series called “Road To A Million”, where she showed her followers how she hustled and brainstormed different ways to make money. She sold new and gently-used clothing, organized raffles, offered paid promotions for small businesses, sold her car back to the dealership and even returned to her roots as a licensed cosmetologist. She also released her book Baby Girl: Manifest the Life You Want, which sold out within hours and became a bestseller on Amazon.

B. Simone achieved her goal of saving one million dollars in less than fifty days, becoming one of the few Black women entrepreneurs to ever reach that milestone. She celebrated her achievement with her fans and thanked them for their support. She also shared some of the lessons she learned along the way, such as being consistent, having faith, being grateful and manifesting your dreams.

B. Simone is an example of how creativity can lead to financial success. She used her talents as an entertainer, a comedian, a makeup artist and an author to create multiple streams of income and build her brand. She also showed resilience, determination and hard work in overcoming obstacles and reaching her goals. B. Simone is not only a millionaire, but also an inspiration to many people who want to follow their passions and make their dreams come true.