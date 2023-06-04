Miki Matsubara was a Japanese singer, composer, lyricist and TV personality who rose to fame in the late 1970s and early 1980s with her catchy city pop songs. She is best known for her debut single “Mayonaka no Door (Stay with Me)” which became a hit in Japan and later gained popularity around the world thanks to platforms like YouTube and TikTok. However, many fans may not know that Matsubara passed away in 2004 at the age of 44 due to complications from uterine cervix cancer.

Who was Miki Matsubara?

Matsubara was born on November 28, 1959 in Kishiwada, Osaka, Japan. She grew up in a musical family, as her mother was a jazz singer who had performed with the famous comedy group Crazy Cats. Matsubara started learning the piano at the age of three and developed a passion for rock music as a teenager. She joined several bands and performed at live houses in Kyoto and Tokyo. She was discovered by pianist Yuzuru Sera who helped her launch her career as a singer.

Matsubara made her debut in 1979 with the song “Mayonaka no Door (Stay with Me)”, which was written by renowned composers Tetsuji Hayashi and Tokuko Miura. The song was a fusion of pop, jazz and disco elements that captured the mood of the urban nightlife. It reached number 28 on the Oricon chart and sold over 300,000 copies according to Canyon Records. The song was later covered by many artists, including Akina Nakamori, one of the best-selling Japanese singers of all time.

Matsubara went on to release nine more original albums and a covers album, as well as many singles and compilations. She also composed songs for other singers, such as Hitomi Mieno and Mariko Kouda, and worked on anime soundtracks, such as Gundam. She won several awards for her music, including the Japan Record Award for Best New Artist in 1980. She also appeared on TV shows as a host and guest.

How did Miki Matsubara die?

Matsubara spent her final years battling her illness. After being told by her doctor that she only had three months left to live, Miki Matsubara died on October 7, 2004 at age 44 due to complications from uterine cervix cancer1. Her death was announced to the public two months later.

Uterine cervix cancer is a type of cancer that affects the lower part of the uterus. It is caused by abnormal growth of cells that can spread to other parts of the body. It is one of the most common cancers among women worldwide, especially in developing countries. The main risk factors for developing uterine cervix cancer are human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, smoking, sexual activity, multiple pregnancies and weakened immune system. The symptoms may include abnormal vaginal bleeding, pain during sex, pelvic pain and discharge. The treatment options may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

How did Miki Matsubara become a viral sensation after her death?

More than 40 years after its release, “Mayonaka no Door (Stay with Me)” found a new audience thanks to social media platforms such as YouTube and TikTok. The song became popular among young people who were drawn to its nostalgic and retro vibe. It also resonated with people of Japanese descent who played it for their mothers who remembered it from their youth.

The song went viral in 2020 when Indonesian singer Rainych Ran uploaded a cover of it on YouTube in flawless Japanese despite barely speaking the language. Her version has over 40 million views as of June 2021. The song also became a TikTok sensation, often used as a background music for anime videos or dance challenges. In December 2020, a new trend emerged where people filmed their mothers’ reactions to hearing the song after years.

The song topped the Spotify Global Viral chart for 20 consecutive days and was number one on Apple Music’s J-Pop rankings in 84 countries and regions4. It also garnered millions of views on YouTube and achieved chart success on other streaming services.

Due to the high demand from fans, Pony Canyon re-released the song on a 7-inch vinyl in 2021, along with Matsubara’s debut album Pocket Park. The vinyl sold out quickly and became a collector’s item. The song also inspired remixes, mashups, tributes and fan art from various artists and creators.

Miki Matsubara’s legacy lives on through her music, which continues to touch the hearts of old and new fans alike. She is remembered as one of the pioneers of city pop and a talented singer-songwriter who left behind a rich and diverse catalog of songs. She is also celebrated as a viral sensation who transcended time and space with her timeless classic “Mayonaka no Door (Stay with Me)”.