It is the job of an employment attorney to assist both employees and employers in working hand in hand for reaching a resolution in the event of an issue. Did the relationship between an employee and the employer get strained due to some ongoing dispute regarding workplace safety or wages of illegal termination or discrimination? If yes, you need to know how a professional like employment lawyer Ravi Sattiraju can help.

Yes, hiring a lawyer at the same time can save your hard-earned money in most cases. But you might be asking yourself whether or not yours is the situation to seek their help. If you’re not sure about when to hire an employment lawyer, here’s help for you.

A list of probable situations where an attorney can help an employee

Unless you’re someone who is properly trained in dealing with such matters, it is always a smart decision to seek the help of the services of an expert. Would you ever have the audacity of building a house without the help of a contractor? Definitely not! So, let’s check out the common situations when you should hire an attorney.

When you’re safeguarding a trademark or an invention

When you’re all set to start a business

When you’ve gone through enough harassment or you’ve been discriminated against on the basis of your age, sex, or color

When you have been discriminated against because you retaliated against the employer

When you were illegally fired

When you were forced to sign an agreement that nullifies your rights to which you’re entitled as an employee

Situations when an employer should hire an employment attorney

An experienced labor lawyer or an employer can assist you in solving most of your employment concerns. In fact, there are many employment lawyers that can inform employers about important federal and state laws and ensure they know about them. Being an employer, you should contact an employment attorney in the following situations:

When you need someone to represent you due to collective bargaining

When you plan to lay off more than one employee, eliminate or stop a benefit or alter the current pension plans you offer

When an employee has filed against you for harassment or when an employee has filed an action against you or an office-related issue

Hiring an employment attorney – How much will it cost?

The cost of hiring an employment lawyer will vary depending on several factors like the skills of the lawyer and the specific details of your case. Generally, attorneys bill their clients as per three types of scales, block rates, hourly rates, and contingency rates.

What is the reason behind hiring an employment lawyer?

In case you get involved in a labor issue or you need to ensure that you’re abiding by the federal or state laws, you should get in touch with an attorney who can help you with the correct information.

So, now that you know when and why to hire an employment lawyer, if you’re going through any of the above-listed situations, get one before things go out of control.