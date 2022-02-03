Do you consider registering on the Exness brokerage platform? Then, you must familiarize yourself with all of its terms. So, to make this task easier for you, the team of Traders Union has prepared a review of its depositing rules.

The Traders Union platform is specialized in assisting traders in finding reliable brokers and avoiding scams. Namely, this source is dedicated to creating detailed reviews about brokerage services and online exchanges operating on the local and global markets. And, in this article, we would like to present the key findings of their review about the depositing policy of Exness.

So, experts from Traders Union have scrutinized the rules of this platform and have found out that its deposit minimum limits depend on the payment method in the first place. To be more precise, in most cases (including such options as bank cards, Internet banking, BTC, Tether, Webmoney, Skrill, etc.), it equals $10, but, if you decide to use Perfect Money, it will increase to $50. Furthermore, you must remember that the figures above are relevant for standard accounts. If you need a professional profile, you will be demanded to make a minimum deposit of $500.

There is an important point concerning the use of this source in South Africa. Local traders can make deposits in ZAR. And, to determine the minimum limit, they must convert dollars into their national currency. The sum must be equivalent to $10 at the current rate.

Also, to help you make the right choice, the team of Traders Union has compared the Exness minimum deposit limit with the requirements set by its major competitors (for example, RoboForex ― $10, AvaTrade ― $100) and has identified that its rates are among the lowest on the market.

Besides, they have explored the payment options accepted by both Exness and its competitors and have determined that this broker offers the widest range of options. In addition to bank transactions, debit/credit cards, and payments via apps (which are accepted by RoboForex and AvaTrade as well), it allows its clients to make deposits in crypto.

More to the point, this source does not impose any deposit commissions, which allows to significantly reduce trading costs. Still, you must keep in mind that, when you utilize any payment system, there is a risk that it may charge a certain fee from you.

Another great news is that, if you decide to become a client of Exness, your deposits will be processed immediately, except for transfers in Bitcoin and Tether ― in these cases, you will have to wait up to 3 days.

There is one more aspect that may have an impact on your trading costs and user experience ― account currency options. And, again, Exness is among the leaders. This service offers an extensive array of account currencies, including all the most popular options like EUR, USD, AUD, CAD, CNY, GBP, and outcompetes most other brokers such as AvaTrade, RoboForex, and others. That means that the clients of this brokerage service can easily avoid conversion fees.

In the end, to simplify the usage of Exness, Traders Union has compiled easy guidelines on how to credit the balance on this platform:

1. Log in.

2. Find the Deposit tab and click on it.

3. Choose the payment method (be sure to check whether the payment service selected charges any additional fees).

4. You will see the pop-up window where you must choose your account, the currency, and the sum needed. Again, it is preferable to send payments in your basic account currency.

5. Check all the details and confirm your action.

6. The next step will depend on the payment option selected. If you decide to utilize a certain payment system, like Perfect Money, you will be redirected to its website so that you can verify and complete the request.

To sum up, the expert team from Traders Union has reviewed and analyzed deposit requirements and methods offered by Exness and has concluded that its terms are more favorable than those offered by its competitors. Namely, the platform under discussion offers a minimum deposit limit of only $10, accepts a huge range of account currencies, charges no fees for deposits, and processes the overwhelming majority of payments instantly with few exceptions.