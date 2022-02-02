It’s evident! We all know that chlorine and saltwater harm our skin, but we still love to swim in the pool and dive into the sea. For many people, summer is one of their favorite seasons because they can have fun at more pool parties and beach picnics.

If you also love to play with water and enjoy deep lazy laps in the pool. Then you might be familiar with the after-effects of saltwater, sun, and chlorine on your skin.

As the saltwater makes your skin dry and removes all the oil from your skin, the sun makes your skin tan and causes melanoma, whereas chlorine makes your skin inflamed and itchy.

All these problems could form into serious situations if not treated correctly. So prevention is better than cure.

So, wondering how to deal with it?

And, what’s the best way to protect skin from chlorine, saltwater, and sun?

Well, as I have stated before, you need to consider essential preventive habits to protect your skin from sunburn, rashes, and dryness.

So, to protect your skin, first, you need to prepare your skin, then rejuvenate, cleanse and rinse your skin. Also, you need to minimize the exposure of your skin to chlorine, sun, and saltwater as it increases the damage to your skin, so better to mitigate the effect and take all the precautions.

Well, for your convenience, In this article, I have categorized protective swimming habits into three methods that are as follows;

The first method; Prepping Your Skin Before You Swim.

It’s the most important and effective method based on three steps that can save the damage to your skin caused by saltwater, sun, and chlorine.

Before going into the pool or water rinse your skin; because oil, bacteria, dust particles, and other elements also caused erection and skin problems. So the best way is to take a shower and rinse your body with the freshwater. There are many benefits of wetting your skin before diving into the water as your body will absorb less chemical water into it and create less itchiness.

Apply moisturizer on the skin; applying moisturizer before jumping into water is the best way to avoid dryness on your skin. It is essential to protect your skin from salt water and chlorinated water. If your body interacts with saltwater, it cleans all the moisture from the skin. You have to make sure that you use a thick moisturizer with enough zinc and squalene.

Apply pre-swim lotions; the pre-swim creams are the most effective product to protect and prepare your skin from the effects caused by saltwater and chlorine. These pre-swim lotions have elements that minimize the impact of sunburn, saltwater, and chlorine on the skin. But unfortunately, these products are not famous and popular among people. Few people know its effectiveness, but as the awareness increases day by day, there is getting in use by the people and is readily available on any online drugstores.

Apply sun protective lotion or sunscreen; It’s an essential protective ritual that you need to adapt whenever you go to any pool party or plan a beach picnic. Applying sunscreen on your skin doesn’t have any concern with swimming. It’s the necessity and most important thing that your skin needs, But if you are going to swim, you need to use sunscreen with an SPF 30. It helps create a sun-protective shield on your body and around your skin. Apply it every two hours and make sure you have applied it correctly on the skin. Also, never forget to reapply your body after getting out of the water.

Second method; After swimming, treat your skin gently

The best way to get a more effective result is to treat your skin more gently, with care, and it’s all possible if you make the after swimming rituals of cleaning and rejuvenating your skin.

Take a shower after swimming; the benefit of a storm after swimming is to clean all salt and chlorine from your body. It would help if you took a shower right after getting out of the pool or ocean so your body wouldn’t absorb chlorine or salt from the water and produce any infection on your skin.

Clean your skin with the shower cleanser; the best thing is to apply shower gel on your body and deep clean your skin properly. Remember to take a shower properly and rinse from head to toe. Wash your scalp, too, as it’s also a part of your skin. Remove all the pool and ocean water from your skin. You can use a washcloth or anything that will remove all the harmful elements from the skin.

Again apply a moisturizer; skin needs care and moisturizer. The moisturizer keeps your skin safe, smooth, and radiant. It always keeps your skin refreshing if appropriately used. It means consistently applying lotion carefully on the hands, toes, and other areas of the body.

The third method; Minimizing Damage to Your Skin.

Avoid staying in water for a long time; the more you avoid the saltwater and chlorinated water more you will minimize the chance of damaging your skin. Although I know how much you love to spend time in the pool, it’s necessary to take precautions and avoid unnecessary contact with the saltwater or chlorinated water. 2 to 3 hours is enough to stay in the water. More than that is not suitable for your skin.

Follow the routine regularly; caring for your skin is essential. If you make it a ritual to clean your skin before and after swimming, then there will be minor damage that you have to deal with. Your skin will have less exposure to harmful chemicals and polluted water.

Use quality protective products; it’s the most important thing you need to consider as the preventive products will help minimize the effects of skin infections. If you don’t use quality products, it’s impossible to develop a preventive shield that saves the skin and rejuvenates it to become healthy.

Final words

Sun, salt water, and chlorine always create disastrous to our skin. First, the people were unaware of this and didn’t take precautions and applied any product that reduced the damage caused by the sun, saltwater, and chlorine.