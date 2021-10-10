Statistics show that around 2% of the population has an IQ score below 69. It is very difficult to measure such a low IQ through regular tests. In fact, very high IQ scores are also very hard to measure accurately.

Most of the IQ tests used professionally are very difficult to assess because they do not give you a well-defined IQ score, they provide you with IQ ranges. The ranges show that the IQ level (https://iq-global-test.com/) of a person may vary within the given scale.

The average IQ score is 100, and an individual’s score tells his or her IQ level compared to the average 100 scores. IQ scores are made by having comparison with other people who took the same test. As 100 is the average score, an individual’s score tells how his or her IQ score ranks as compared to other people.

Average IQ score

The average IQ score varies from one country to another. The average IQ score in the United States is 98. Research shows that out of 108 countries the United States ranks 24th in the list globally based on IQ score. But there are so many controversies associated with the authenticity of IQ scores.

Research has also highlighted some ways through which an individual can increase his or her IQ level.

Ways to Increase IQ score

Human intelligence comprises of two categories:

Fluid Intelligence

Crystallized Intelligence

Fluid intelligence is linked with abstract reasoning while crystallized intelligence is related to intellectual skill development.

Both of these types of intelligence are influenced by a large number of environmental and hereditary factors:

IQ of parents

Genetics

Parenting style and patterns

Education

Nutritional intakes

Culture etc.

But there are some activities that a person can do to boost the IQ Level.

Memory Activities

Memory activities have proven to be beneficial not only to improve memory but also to enhance language and cognitive skills. A large number of research studies use memory games to find out the relationship between memory, language, and object material.

Reasoning and language are widely used in IQ tests as they are considered to be strong dimensions to measure intelligence. Memory activities such as card games, different kinds of puzzles, and other concentration games can help to increase intelligence levels.

Exercise Regularly

Another proven way to increase intelligence is to have regular exercise or work out. Staying physically fit and active is considered to be one of the best ways to improve brain functioning.

To relish the cognitive benefits offered by exercise, it is essential to do it on regular basis. You don’t need to start directly from an extensive workout. As a beginner, you can start from a regular walk, yoga, and hiking, etc.

Visuospatial reasoning activities

These activities include the mental processes related to physical representations. Research has highlighted that improving visuospatial reasoning can lead to improvement in the IQ level of an individual. Such activities include 3D models, unfolded prisms and mazes, etc.

Get Proper Sleep

Sleep is necessary to support healthy intellectual functioning. While you sleep your brain combines the memories you have created in the entire day. A peaceful sleep also helps the brain to learn new skills and to retain information better.

A research study conducted in 2019 found that inadequate sleep negatively affects the working memory of the person making it difficult for him or her to remember things for a longer time.

Meditate Regularly

Meditation is linked with better executive functioning and working memory. A study was conducted on participants who were given 13 minutes’ long meditation sessions regularly for 8 weeks. The result found out that their working memory, ability to recognize things, and ability to control anxiety increased significantly.

There are many ways to look for meditation guidelines. There are excessive meditation sessions available online. There are different apps online providing extensive guidance on meditation.

Drink Coffee

Adenosine is chemical present in the brain that stops the release of stimulatory elements. The caffeine present in coffee stops adenosine that permits these elements to increase your energy level. This improves the learning capacity and performance of the brain.

Consuming excessive coffee is also detrimental to health. Drinking too much caffeine can originate diseases in the body. It is important to consume coffee in a moderate quantity.

Eat Food Rich in Nutrients

Another way to improve your brain health is to consume food rich in nutrients like vitamin K, Omega-3 fatty acids, and flavonoids, etc. Rich sources of such nutrients include grains, seaweeds, nuts, cocoa, tea, spinach, and avocados, etc.

Musical Instruments

A research study has found that the working memory of the musicians is stronger than that of non-musicians. Learning a musical instrument has reportedly proven to be an effective measure to increase the IQ level.

Frequent Reading

Books are beneficial for human cognitive development. Even researchers have highlighted that when parents read loudly to their children, they have greater development in language and cognitive skills.

Continued education

Research developments have shown that additional years of formal education increase the IQ level of an individual up to five points. Education, in any form, plays an important role in brain development and cognitive functioning.

Socialize Often

Humans are social creatures. Socializing with people improve the functioning of the brain. Socialization also stimulates the cognitive ability of the mind. One can take part in social activities such as volunteering at some event, joining a club, and taking some classes, etc.

Conclusion

Although science has mixed views regarding IQ tests and their scores, researchers have highlighted the tips and tricks that can help an individual to boost his or her IQ level.

These brain training activities have proven to be useful to sharpen the mind, increase working memory, and improve cognitive functioning. The best way is to engage the brain in activities that can boost intelligence levels. Engage your brain in thoughtful activities such as gaming, learning a new skill, and working on your current skills.