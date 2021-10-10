At the end of the day, everyone thinks about making money. After all, we all have to live, right? Naturally, people are looking for several ways of making money actively or passively. If we take a closer look at the ongoing trends, eCommerce is one prevalent way of doing so.

Creating lucrative online businesses these days is a tedious job unless you don’t know what to do or where to go. In this Jon Mac review, I’ll cover how Jon helps people in making their dreams come true and what his Store Formula offers.

What is the Store Formula?

Talking about Jon Mac review instantly reminds me of his two exceptional things, i.e., the Store Formula and his Commerce HQ website. Ranked among the top eCommerce courses, Jon mac’s Store Formula is an eCommerce online video training course. It guides people into making their own online websites and builds their businesses from scratch.

Commerce HQ, on the other hand, is a website co-founded by Jon Mac. In his teachings about eCommerce, Jon pairs up dropshipping with his website to provide a hands-on experience to his students. As per my experience with the course, it is perfect for everyone belonging to any age group. Store Formula is an excellent roadmap for newbies to create their online empire and make the revenues they are looking for. But is the course worth it? We’ll see.

Who is Jon Mac?

Moving forward with the Jon Mac review, let me quickly introduce who Jon Mac is. Mac is a successful influencer, guru, marketing strategist, and entrepreneur himself. Jon shares his knowledge and proven methods through his Store Formula and Commerce HQ. He provides an excellent alternative to the Shopify platform through his website. The bar is indeed high!

The reason why he does all this is that he wants to help his students succeed. Guess what? He stays true to his words and is the best source out there who can be trusted for something serious like this. His social media handles have a huge fan base where he posts valuable content related to eCommerce. His methods are credible and don’t disappoint the people enrolling for the courses.

What is included in the Store Formula?

As mentioned above, Store Formula is an online course for eCommerce websites. This is what made me talk about the Jon Mac review in detail. In this course, Jon teaches different methods and techniques for generating revenue through online stores. Jon combines dropshipping and his Commerce HQ website to provide all the necessary tools and information needed for a beginner to create their website. The course has several video and mp3 recordings, transcripts, webinars, etc. The whole course lays focus on dropshipping and presents a belief that dropshipping is possible from anywhere in the world.

What to expect in this course?

When I first came across this course and Jon Mac review written by his previous students, this section is what caught my eye. Usually, every eCommerce online course boasts a lot about the content they offer and their teaching. In reality, more than 90-percent of it doesn’t exist at all. Well, if you also spent a lot of money on such courses and finally looking for a genuine one, Store Formula can be your option.

This is a 4-week course with around 53 videos talking about everything needed to build and run an eCommerce store. The best thing about the course is that you can access everything from it wherever and whenever you feel like it. All you’ll need is an internet connection. Moreover, everything discussed in the course is step-by-step and is easy for anyone to understand.

Whenever you enroll for Store Formula, you also gain access to Jon’s Commerce HQ website that is faster and better than most others out there. It is easy to use too. Overall, the course focuses on how you can create your eCommerce website, run it successfully, and earn the revenue you dreamed of.

Course Breakdown

The course gives access to all the material and the website for a whole year. It also includes the Alumni program where you can interact with the previous students of Jon. He boasts of his proven results which are indeed true. Have a look at the breakdown of the Store Formula.

Welcome

Jon first introduces himself and gives insights about the course before beginning with his teachings.

Week 1: Build

Jon preps his students with the right mindset needed for running an online store and provides all the tools to build one. Jon gives an equation that can help stay on track.

Week 2: Select

As the name suggests, it deals with finding the right product for your store. Jon provides unique software to analyze and find the winning products.

Week 3: Launch

This week deals with Facebook ads and the campaigns run by different people. Jon guides on how to create and run a successful ad campaign for your business.

Week 4: Outsource

In this week, Jon delineates the significance of having an efficient team to aid in the business. He talks about micro-managing and improving the stores.

Bonus:

The bonus gives access to the Q&A sessions with Jon. You can have a one-on-one talk and ask anything related to the business.

Do I recommend Jon Mac? Now, it comes down to my opinion and the Jon Mac review. First things first, the course is extremely well planned and comes with a lot of benefits. The tools provided by Jon through his Commerce HQ website are way ahead of several other platforms out there. They are fast, reliable, and convenient. Coming to the videos and tricks, Jon shares proven methods that can really work in improving your business. With his help, you can indeed build your store and run it successfully. Amid the clouds of scams, Jon seems to be the hope everyone needs at this point. Overall, his course, methods, and tips are worth all the time and money you need to give in.