We are living in the digital era where technological advancements have not only made things effortless but also made us adapt to the advanced version faster. This is why half of the world’s population is using a smartphone to access the internet.

On the other hand, after getting access to the advanced versions of the technology, the previous one feels outdated or compromised with the time and money invested in it. No wonder that exactly this happened to the viewers after the emerging of high-resolution 4k sounds and the supporting technology in the market.

Even social media users prefer high-quality audio and video files that provide an immersive experience, may it be for a minute. Thus, any social media influencer or even a normal user needs to deliver the posts meeting their requirements.

But, the high-end quality files come from only high-end videos i.e. 4k ones which take ages to render even with stable internet speed.

Well, here is the future of a 4k video converter that is designed to catch up with the trend in the best way. Yes, we are talking about the WinX video converter. And, if you haven’t come across this futuristic compelling software, you are in the right place as we are going to explore every benefit of it.

Why use WinX Video Converter?

As mentioned earlier, 4k videos are vast in size, whether it is downloaded from YouTube or captured from a DSLR camera or a high-end smartphone. So, it will consume a lot of time to convert 4k videos into any format or upload it online to reduce the size for faster upload in social media.

Some mid-range and older smartphones with low-speed internet compatibility will take hours to render the whole file. WinX comes to the rescue in such scenarios. Here is what makes WinX the most preferred 4k converter.

Free online 4k video converter

WinX is the most advanced yet free 4K video converter that remains unmatched when compared to many premium options out there. It may surprise you, but the readily available options and features of WinX software can make your video perfectly fit to directly upload it to any social media platforms without any inconvenience.

Convert 4K/HD Videos between any formats

WinX can convert 4k footage to 200+ formats like AVI, MP3, MKV and MP4, etc to fit all the screens and runs in any kind of device. Besides, it can also tweak the 4k footage to run smoothly and upload faster.

Ability to compress video without compromising quality

You can compress the 4k video to lower resolution without losing any visible quality. Moreover, the software has the feature to lower the size of the video files to 90% without dampening the quality so that you can upload them to any social media platform.

Ability to tackle major elements in 4k footage

You can tackle every essential element of your 4k video footage including trimming, cropping, and merging your footage with other videos of the same quality. So, it can provide every tool using which you can directly upload your file hassle-freely.

Option to add subtitles

With WinX, you can also add external SRT subtitles to your video to present it to people who are unable to understand the language. Additionally, it also has the feature to burn the existing subtitles permanently and add soft subtitles for a better viewing experience.

It is a mere fact that tons of software are out there charging a whopping amount for those applications. But, WinX stands out of the competition by delivering all those premium features free of cost. So, it is worth a try and you will surely not regret it.