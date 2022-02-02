Static desktop web pages and NFT projects for content consumption have led to a more interactive online experience. Smartphones, social networking, and cloud storage are three of the most important breakthroughs that spurred this transformation.

The Web’s Evolution:

Since its inception, Roblox’s metaverse Internet has gone through various iterations. Web 1.0 was governed by static web pages. Some websites don’t just provide news and information; they also let visitors show off their interests and passions. Web 1.0 also discouraged the use of pictures and videos to preserve bandwidth.

Web 1.0 evolved into Web 2.0, a more dynamic, configurable, and user-driven internet, as the twenty-first century began. Besides, with the visualization of Web 2.0, photos and videos no longer slowed down websites, and we began sharing them in a matter of seconds. We are presently in the midst of a transition from Web 2.0 to a more advanced Web 3.0.

Age of Web 3.0:

Dispersed register technology, or Web 3.0, is the most recent generation of internet applications and services that take advantage of distributed ledgers. Decentralized data connection rather than centralized data storage is the primary focus of this NFT project technology, which can analyze information and humans.

Thanks to AI, humans and robots will have more access to data, which will play an important role in making this version of the Internet more intelligent and powerful when processing information. It is important because:

Societies can become more efficient by minimizing rent-seeking third parties and returning this value directly to the network’s users and suppliers.

Peer-to-peer communication and governance linkages between members can make organizations more flexible to change in the long run.

There are more assurances of privacy and security for the human, enterprise, and machine data sharing than before.

We can essentially eliminate the platform dependency concerns that we currently perceive as future-proof entrepreneurial and investment activities.

Data scarcity and tokenization allow us to control our digital footprints and the data they contain.

Network participants can work together to address previously intractable or ‘thinly distributed’ problems through modern shared’ ownership and governance of these new decentralized systems of intelligence and sophisticated and dynamic economic incentives.

Two Real-Life Instances of Web 3.0:

Wolfram Alpha and Apple’s Siri are two illustrations of Web 3.0 Roblox’s metaverse programs that can synthesize vast amounts of data into useful knowledge and outcomes for their users.

Wolfram:

It’s easy to see the big difference between Wolfram’s search results and those of other search engines when you compare them side-by-side. In terms of analytic and graphical representation, it offers more useful data. It’s as if you’re getting results that are specifically catered to your needs.

Siri:

The artificial intelligence algorithms used by Siri. On the other hand, such NFT projects rely on speech recognition to deliver results and carry out tasks. In the past, traditional web technologies (Web 1.0 and 2.0) used “word-for-word” matching to search for information on the Internet. As a result, the information presented to the user is often irrelevant or skewed toward what is most readily available.

Can Web 3.0 Revolutionize Digital Marketing?

The Metaverse has offered up new advertising opportunities. That being said, Roblox’s Metaverse may usher in the next digital revolution. From now on, we can access the Internet from any location, not just at home or work. A shift away from traditional advertising toward more interesting and engaging brand encounters may be seen in the Metaverse. With Facebook’s recent redesign, it’s clear that companies looking to take advantage of metaverse marketing must move soon.

Web3 rewards its users with tokens rather than points or vouchers. They can also cast votes on the app’s future. The Web’s value generation will spread to more and more people and enterprises, and interoperability between these entities will increase significantly.

NFTs and Web3 share a significant connection. A system known as NFTs assigns a digital asset to a person or organization for life. Many digital works of art are currently riding the current wave of NFT, from music to doodling.

User Benefits:

Social media, where the security of user data has been repeatedly breached, stands to gain a great deal from such user benefits. “The Internet as it exists today is a monopoly market with only a few players. Carl Huang, a Follow decentralized, independent association member—the foremost decentralized social protocol designed for Web 3.0—told blockchain and cryptocurrency publication.

Coin telegraph that the current social media giants NFT project makes huge profits by monopolizing users’ social identities and social data. They can also change the game’s rules, losing the open spirit that the Internet was originally aimed at.

The social protocol powered by the blockchain of Follow seeks to provide individuals complete control over their own social identities and personal information on the Internet. The Internet is built on the ideas of openness and sharing.” Building Web 3.0 or developing a large-scale developer economy in Roblox’s Metaverse. That requires new social infrastructures representing essential Internet demands. In response to this, the Follow protocol was developed.”

3D Graphics:

In addition to 3D visuals, many believe that Roblox’s metaverse Network 3.0 will be a “spatial” web. An augmented and virtual reality, 5G networking, the Internet of things (IoT), AI, and blockchain will support this 3D Web, eventually eliminating the barriers between digital information and the actual world.

Through computer games, museum guides, and real-estate property tours, we are already witnessing the first successful 3D designs in websites and applications.”

Internet of Things:

There will be a significant role for the Internet of Things (IoT) in the widespread adoption of Web 3.0, as the new smart NFT project will access the Internet and its content. Because of this large network of internet-enabled gadgets, everyone may have access to the Internet at all times.

Conclusion:

To summarize, Web 3.0 will make Roblox’s metaverse Internet an equal place for everyone by empowering each user to be their sovereign. To be truly sovereign, one must own and control one’s own time and knowledge. An online where people own their time and data and are fairly compensated will be replaced by Web 3.0’s decentralized blockchain protocol, allowing people to connect to a new Internet free of exploitation and injustice.