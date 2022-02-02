Car accidents can be fairly common, and if you are involved in one, then you need to do certain things to protect your interests and yourself. For serious motor vehicle accidents, you may need the help of an Atlanta car accident lawyer.

Be Sure to Stop

You never want to drive away from the scene, even if it’s a minor accident with no injuries or property damage.

Protect the Scene

If you are able to protect the scene, then you can prevent another accident from happening by keeping your hazards on and setting up flairs. If it’s dark and you don’t have lights that work on the car then have a flashlight to keep you safe while you wait in your car on the side of the road.

Contact the Police

Even if the injuries aren’t serious, it’s always a wise idea to contact the police. You will need a report to submit a claim with your insurance company, even to just make a claim about damage. The vehicles in the accident should remain where they are, unless they are interfering with traffic, before the police arrive.

Get an Accurate Report

When the police come, be sure you tell the investigating officer what happened. If you don’t know certain facts then tell the officer. You don’t want to be mistaken on any facts, guess, or speculate. If you are asked about injuries and you aren’t sure, then say so instead of automatically saying no. Sometimes the pain from injuries appears hours or even days after the actual crash. You should check to make sure statements by the others involved in the crash are also accurate.

Take Pictures

You should take pictures with your cell phone, especially if there is visible damage. If you have injuries that are visible, take pictures as well. You shouldn’t be interfering with the police investigation by taking pictures. If you aren’t able to take pictures at the scene, then take them as soon as possible after the accident.

Exchange Information with Other Drivers

Usually, the police will get this information. However, if the police don’t respond, then you should get the contact information for everyone else involved in the accident, including both drivers and passengers. You should have information about insurance and ask to see the insurance card for the other vehicles involved. If there are witnesses to the accident, then you should also get this information so you have your Atlanta car accident lawyer contact them. If the police do respond, then you will get a police report number. You can use this number to get the police report later.

Report the Accident to the Insurance Company

You want to notify your insurance company as soon as you can. Many policies require immediate reporting. See if you have medical benefits and how to submit accident-related medical bills to your insurance company.

Get Medical Attention

Injuries from accidents aren’t always apparent right away. You may have pain a day or two after the accident. Unless you are 100% certain you weren’t injured, you should get medical attention. Even accidents with minor impacts can mean injuries.

Keep an Accident-Related File

You want to keep all your accident information and documents together. Some of this information can include the adjuster handling the claim, the claim number, police report, receipts for expenses because of the accident, including medical care, and contact information.

Protect Your Rights by Contacting an Attorney

When you contact an Atlanta car accident lawyer, you can protect your rights. Insurance companies may not always offer fair settlements, but with the help of a lawyer, you can get the compensation you deserve.