Led strips: illuminate, decorate and bathe walls in any room.

A beautifully decorated and welcoming environment is the dream of all people with good taste. Better yet, if this is achieved with a low budget and originality. One of the best ways to accomplish this goal is to give a special touch to the environment with lighting. Especially when we give light to unique places, areas or zones within a room, for example, illuminate the edge of a countertop.

This rectangle frames a painting or photograph, the edge of a piece of furniture and much more. This can be achieved efficiently and practically using the fabulous LED Strips. These lights can be found in different models to be adapted to the ideas and requirements of the decorative finish that you want to achieve.

LED Strips’ advantage is focused on low consumption, but it should always be clear that its purpose is decorative since its light coverage is very punctual and is concentrated in the area where it is placed. The use of RGB Strips and Single Colour Strips will provide that unique, practical and pleasant touch in any area where we want it.

The popularity of the LED has a lot to do with its performance, power, stability and dynamism that breaks the monotony of the environment. They are a solution in lighting design.

The employment of LED Strips does not advise a significant rise in electrical energy consumption meanwhile; it works with low power levels and has all the saving and anti-pollution qualities of all LED goods. Here are some ideas to decorate your environments, giving light specifically to specific areas within a room or space.

Stairs – If you want to give a touch of Broadway showmanship to the steps of the house. The use of LED strips in each of the curbs of the measures would be fabulous. In addition, to provide more excellent vision and security to those who ascend or descend through them. Also, under the handrails is a good solution. We recommend the 24V LED strips. Kitchen – Surrounding a central island of the kitchen table and the countertops with LED strips will give a touch of modern and unique lighting. The ideal would be the use of coloured stripes that combine perfectly with the colour of the furniture and walls. To give an idea, imagine a kitchen with white walls with a white or ivory built-in, decorated with steel blue LED strips. Spectacular. Plants – Either in the gardens of the house or the flowerpots of the terrace or balcony of the apartment. The use of a combination of LED Strips on the edges of the pots and the walls next to them will enhance the colours and liveliness of the plants in the place in a unique way. Furniture – You can highlight a piece of furniture or give indirect light in a room using the LED strips at the base of the object. For example, around the foot of a bed, you will achieve a particular effect and have indirect lighting from the bottom up. Hallways –The use of the strips in the lower parts of the walls, marking the length of the path, give a touch of dynamism and movement in the corridors, and create a feeling of spaciousness and security. Shops – LED Strips are unique when we want to give a touch of light and colour to certain commercial premises—being able to decorate the walls or ceilings with figures designed based on these strips and different colours, causing an effect of liveliness in the design of the place. Also, the use of LED hoses is a perfect and effective solution.

Highlighting the merchandise on the shelves or hangers with LED strips using the appropriate colours according to the environment and the colour of the packaging would turn the items for sale into tempting products. Demarcate the exterior paths, the swimming pool, or recreational areas with a thoughtful combination of high sealing LED strips. But beyond functionality, using a good variety of power and colours will give the environment a fantastic look. Use LED hoses to decorate trees or any outdoor furniture.

In short, there are many possibilities to make LED strips important allies in decoration with a touch of originality. We have to use imagination and the appropriate colour combination. A good solution of low consumption and easy installation to be used in the home, offices and commercial premises.