Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but some people may have a preference for certain zodiac signs over others. Whether it’s based on physical appearance, personality traits, or compatibility, there are some signs that seem to attract more admiration than others. But what about the opposite? Which sign is considered the ugliest of them all?

Before we answer this question, let’s clarify what we mean by ugly. Ugliness is not just a matter of looks, but also of behavior, attitude, and values. A person can be physically attractive but have an ugly personality, or vice versa. Ugliness can also be subjective and relative, depending on the context and the perspective of the observer.

However, for the sake of this article, we will try to be as objective as possible and use some common criteria to rank the zodiac signs from the ugliest to the prettiest. These criteria are:

The element of the sign: fire, earth, air, or water

The modality of the sign: cardinal, fixed, or mutable

The planetary ruler of the sign

The symbol and mythology of the sign

The general characteristics and stereotypes of the sign

Based on these criteria, we have come up with a list of the ugliest zodiac signs, starting with the ugliest one at first.

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Sorry Scorpios, but you are at the bottom of our list. Scorpio is a fixed water sign ruled by Pluto and Mars. Its symbol is a scorpion, a venomous creature that can sting and kill. Scorpios are known for being secretive, manipulative, jealous, vengeful, and obsessive. They can be very intense and passionate, but also very dark and destructive. They have a tendency to hold grudges and seek revenge for any perceived wrongs. They can also be very paranoid and suspicious of others, often seeing enemies where there are none.

Scorpios may have a magnetic and mysterious allure, but they can also be very intimidating and scary. They can be very loyal and devoted to their loved ones, but they can also be very possessive and controlling. They can be very resourceful and resilient, but they can also be very stubborn and inflexible. They can be very powerful and transformative, but they can also be very cruel and ruthless.

Scorpios are not ugly in a literal sense, but they can be ugly in a figurative sense. They can be very attractive on the surface, but have a lot of hidden darkness and complexity underneath. They can be very charming and charismatic, but also very manipulative and deceptive. They can be very seductive and sensual, but also very obsessive and possessive. They can be very loyal and protective, but also very jealous and vengeful.

Scorpios are not for everyone. They can be very hard to understand and deal with. They can be very loyal and loving partners, but they can also be very demanding and challenging. They can be very inspiring and empowering allies, but they can also be very dangerous and threatening enemies.

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Capricorn is a cardinal earth sign ruled by Saturn. Its symbol is a goat with a fish tail, a hybrid creature that represents ambition and perseverance. Capricorns are known for being hardworking, responsible, disciplined, and ambitious. They can be very successful and accomplished in their careers and goals. They can also be very practical, realistic, and reliable.

However, Capricorns can also be very cold, distant,