Ray Gibson and Claude Banks are the main characters of the movie Life, a 1999 comedy-drama directed by Ted Demme and starring Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence. The movie follows their journey from being two New Yorkers who meet at a club in 1932, to being wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison at a Mississippi camp, to escaping and living together in Harlem in 1997. The movie is narrated by Willie Long, an elderly inmate who shared their prison years and tells their story at their funeral.

But are Ray Gibson and Claude Banks real? Is Life based on a true story? Many viewers may wonder about these questions, especially after seeing the ending of the movie, which claims that Ray and Claude are still alive and living together. The truth is that Ray Gibson and Claude Banks are fictional characters, and the movie is not based on any true story. The narrative device and the indication at the end are just fictional tools that fit the story, but Ray Gibson and Claude Banks are not real.

The movie Life is an original story written by Robert Ramsey and Matthew Stone, who were inspired by the history of racism and injustice in America, as well as by the friendship and humor of Murphy and Lawrence. The movie is realistic in its depiction of the prison conditions, the social changes, and the cultural aspects of the different eras, but it is not a biographical film. Ray Gibson and Claude Banks are products of imagination, who represent the resilience and hope of many people who faced similar situations.

The movie Life has become a cult classic among Murphy and Lawrence’s fans, who appreciate its mix of comedy and drama, its memorable characters, its soundtrack, and its message. Ray Gibson and Claude Banks may not be real, but they have touched many hearts with their story.