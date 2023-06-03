If you want to join a live stream as a guest, you need to have live access enabled on your account. Live access is a feature that allows you to broadcast live video and audio to your followers and interact with them in real time. Live access is not available to everyone by default. You need to meet certain criteria and follow the guidelines to get live access.

How to Get Live Access

To get live access, you need to have a verified account with at least 1000 followers. You also need to have a good reputation on the platform, meaning that you have not violated any community standards or terms of service in the past 90 days. You can check your reputation score in your profile settings.

If you meet these requirements, you can apply for live access by filling out a form in the app. You will need to provide some information about yourself and your content, such as your name, location, category, and description. You will also need to agree to the live access terms and conditions, which include following the community standards, respecting the intellectual property rights of others, and not engaging in any illegal or harmful activities.

Once you submit your application, it will be reviewed by the platform team within 24 hours. You will receive a notification if your application is approved or rejected. If approved, you will be able to go live as a guest or a host anytime you want.

How to Go Live as a Guest

To go live as a guest, you need to receive an invitation from a host who is already live. You can find live streams that allow guests by browsing the categories or searching for keywords. You can also follow your favorite creators and turn on notifications to get alerted when they go live.

When you find a live stream that interests you, you can request to join as a guest by tapping on the guest icon at the bottom of the screen. The host will see your request and can accept or decline it. If accepted, you will be added to the live stream and be able to see and talk to the host and other guests. You can also interact with the viewers by reading and responding to their comments and reactions.

You can leave the live stream anytime by tapping on the exit icon at the top of the screen. The host can also remove you from the live stream if they want. You can only join one live stream at a time as a guest.

Benefits of Going Live as a Guest

Going live as a guest can be a fun and rewarding experience. You can connect with other creators and viewers who share your interests and passions. You can also showcase your talents and skills, share your opinions and stories, and get feedback and support from your audience. Going live as a guest can also help you grow your fan base and reach new potential followers.

Going live as a guest is a great way to express yourself and engage with your community. However, you need to have live access enabled on your account before you can join any live stream as a guest. Live access is a privilege that requires responsibility and respect. Make sure you follow the rules and guidelines when you go live as a guest or a host.