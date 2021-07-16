The role of social media in people’s lives is ever changing. What once started as a way to communicate with friends, meet new people, and share photos with the world. It has become the ultimate tool for PR companies to market their brand and build a connection with the consumer.

For digital PR agency purposes, few modern mediums pack the same punch as social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram. Keep reading to find out more.

The Evolution of PR

Before talking about the role of social media in PR, the evolution of PR needs to be discussed and understood. Before the launch of platforms like Facebook and TikTok, PR officials mainly only connected with the public after major issues or incidents. Since they would have to call a press conference or contact a newspaper, why go through all the trouble for a simple “Happy Halloween” or “Happy Easter” message?

However, after digitalization, PR professionals started playing a more nuanced role. The best way to craft and maintain an excellent public image is through brand engagement with the public through social media. Social media eliminates the wall between the public and the company, blurring the lines between marketing and PR.

Difference between social media and PR

While there are many similarities between the use of social media and the role of PR, the differences between the two need to be understood too. As mentioned earlier, social media was developed as a way to communicate with friends and the world, meaning it is a very casual space. PR, on the other hand, has to be more formal and consistent since it is the voice and face of the business. The tone and message needs to be slightly different. In the same way, while social media is meant to be more interactive, PR should be more passive. This is a direct result of social media being two sided with people engaging with one another, while PR is one sided with just the company interacting with the public.

Advantages of social media in PR

There could be many reasons for which agencies or an individual could use the powers of social media to strengthen your PR.

Media Relations

Social media helps build connections. That’s the primary goal for the people involved in public relations. By connecting with editors and reports on platforms such as LinkedIn and Twitter, companies can build strong relations with the people who control the media, thus controlling how their brand is represented to the public.

Reputation Management

Social media is one of the best ways to stay on top of what is being said about a company. Companies can project a certain image without needing to contact every reporter in the city for a press conference.

They can swiftly make announcements with the press of a button and have the news delivered effortlessly to millions within seconds. Brands can get ahead of negative news by delivering their statements without delay.

Social media also allows companies to share testimonials about their product and their work space. By encouraging employees to share pictures and stories about working for a brand, they build a positive image, proving that they care about their workers. Not to mention, by working with influencers to promote their products, they build credibility and reach new markets and audiences, ultimately boosting their sales.

Some other pointers could be

Better communication

Visibility

Faster coverage

Things to keep in mind while hiring a team

Depending on the needs of your company, you can have an in-house team or out-source with a professional agency.

Past projects

Reviewing their past projects is the first step in determining their hireability. Do research and find out whether people who have worked with them before are happy with their work. Try to evaluate how they did and see if their work is a good fit for their company.

If you want to be really through, you can reach out to their past customers and speak with them. Ask them if they were happy with the work, if they would change anything, or if they will work with the person or agency again.

Qualification of team members

Having experience in any field can be a great thing. However, it is necessary to know if the team has the apt theoretical knowledge to go with that experience.

Deciding the list of degrees you want is completely up to you. If the person has great experience, but does not have the adequate education, it could be very harmful for your company.

Your budget

Do not forget to set a budget. It may seem easy when it is written but this can give birth to an immense amount of questions. How much money do you have? How much can you spend on PR? What is the maximum salary you are willing to offer?

The best way to start would be by researching the market trends. Then see what does your company need the most? Make a priority list and check them out as you go.

Being on the same page

You want to ensure that you and the company or person you are hiring are on the same page. If you are not, even if they work day and night, they will not be able to satisfy the needs of your company.

Difference of opinions, views or perspective is still acceptable. However, if there is a lot of difference and no one is ready to compromise then you will not even be able to start the project.

Quality is vital

Whenever you are given an option, always go for quality. Instead of hiring the agency with the most employees or the person with the most experience or qualifications, hire the person who delivers the best quality of work.

Your company will not get far if you have 100 mediocre people working. However, if you have even 10 amazing people, your PR department will have great potential, meaning your company will have great potential.