HTML is the language behind nearly all websites. Although it was created in the early 1990s, it’s still used to create websites today. In order to rank well, you’ll need to know the most important HTML tags. When you want to find the most important HTML tags for SEO, like a WYSIWYG editor, you didn’t think you would find a list. So short, right?

Knowing the Important Tags

Search engine optimization is the process of earning rank in search engines such as Google in order to get more traffic to your website. The #1 factor that contributes to your ranking is the use of well-optimized HTML tags. These are the tags that can make or break your SEO. Check out the following HTML tags of importance:

1. Title tag — is an important part of SEO: it allows the search engines to determine what the page is about. Most of the time, the content of the web page is irrelevant to the page’s title, but it is important for some search engines, such as Google and Bing, to know what the page is about.

2. Meta tag — This is the tag that helps search engines find the pages that are most relevant to your current search query. The <meta> tag is not a required tag, but it should be used for the best results. The <meta> tag is not only important for SEO; it is also important for your web pages to render properly on all the major browsers.

3. Meta description tag — it contains information about the page. As a result, it helps search engines determine what the page is about. This helps with increasing the rankings of your page in search engines. If the meta description tag is good, people will click on the page as they are looking for something related to it. So, it is very important to make the meta description tag good.

4. Heading tags — used to add importance to each heading/article on a webpage, making headings stand out from the rest of the content. These tags improve the SEO of your website. They’re also one of the most important HTML tags for SEO because that’s what search engines use to determine what to rank and how to rank a webpage. You can create a well-written, SEO-friendly, and SEO-relevant website, but if your site is missing this important HTML tag, then it won’t rank.

5. Canonical tag — is a crucial part of your website’s SEO strategy since it tells search engines which pages are the most relevant and important to users. The canonical tag is used to tell browsers to display only one version of a page. That’s why it is an important SEO tag for any blog post you wish to display on the internet, particularly if you wish to rank on the first page of Google visit it.

6. HTML5 semantic tags — HTML5 is the latest version of the HTML markup language, which allows the simple creation of powerful page layouts using the latest web development technologies. This is the most recent version of the HTML markup language that has been approved by the W3C. Semantic markup is one of the most important HTML Tags for SEO. It is an important part of the SEO process. The concept of Semantic Markup is based upon the idea that you should have a way to describe the content of a web page in a way that is understandable to a machine. A machine like a search engine.

7. The alt tag — is a very important HTML tags for SEO as it allows search engines to understand the importance of the content of a webpage easily. The alt tag is also a very important tag for cross-browser compatibility to allow a search engine to understand the importance of a web page’s content easily.

8. The <a>&<link> tags — The <a> tag is the most used tag on the internet to provide links to websites. Get it wrong, and you can lose out on a lot of ranking points. The <link> tag is the most important tag to get right for SEO. It gives the search engines a way to identify what your page is about and how to get there.

If you’ve ever looked at the source code for a webpage, you know that many websites use HTML tags to help them be more accessible to search engines. This is why Google recommends using HTML for all of your web pages, as it helps to rank your site higher in search engines. So, as a WYSIWYG editor, make sure to take note of all the above-mentioned HTML tags to guide you in your SEO journey.