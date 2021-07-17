Hair fall is a natural process. Whether it is your scalp hair, or lash hair, you will experience natural hair loss every day. Many people get concerned about their lash shedding, and ask the question “do lashes grow back or not”. If you are also worried about your lash loss, then keep reading to learn why it happens, and how you can reduce it.

Reasons You are Losing Your Eyelashes

Many external and internal factors can lead to eyelash shedding in people, according to rmlashandbeauty.com, who provide eyelash extension courses. But, you should know that eyelash shedding is normal. We all experience it to some extent in our lives. Still, excessive shedding is not normal, and there is always an underlying cause behind it.

One of the main reasons for eyelash shedding is stress. When you are stressed, your body produces stress hormones in excess. These hormones tend to affect the hair growth cycle.

Another reason behind eyelash shedding is the use of wrong makeup techniques, for instance, rubbing eyes aggressively to remove mascara and similar eye products. Doing so can damage your eyelashes. Therefore, if you wear makeup every day, then it is better to have an oil-based makeup remover that you can use to remove eye makeup.

Besides these reasons, poor nutrition can also be a cause of lash shedding. Not taking essential nutrients like vitamins, proteins, and fats through diet can cause hair fall. That is why we all should try to maintain a balanced healthy diet.

Do Lashes Grow Back?

Yes, like normal scalp hair, lashes also do grow back. Experts believe that lashes grow within two months, and this duration can reach four months, too, based on how you lost your lash. If you lose it from the root, then your lash will take more time to regrow. People generally start seeing lash regrowth results every three weeks.

Tips to Promote Lash Regrowth

You can speed up the lash regrowth process by following these simple tips…

Keep Your Eyes and Lashes Clean

It is important to keep your eyes and lashes clean to get rid of all the dust that may build in lashes. Wash your face and lashes with soap and gentle water. Do not apply heavy moisturizers on the lash lines, because they can block eyelid glands.

Condition Your Lashes with Natural Oils

Natural oils, like olive oil, contain several healthy constituents that may help you boost eyelash regrowth. Oil can also condition your lashes and make them more flexible. The results may be more visible if you have brittle and damaged lashes.

Remove Mascara

Sleeping with mascara on the lashes may seem harmless, but it can actually damage your lashes. When you apply mascara, your lashes become stiff, and when such stiff lashes rub against the pillow surface, more friction is produced, and more lashes break. So, make sure you remove mascara gently before going to bed.

Eat a Balanced Diet

Try to get all the essential nutrients, especially protein, biotin, and iron, through your natural diet. These elements are important for hair regrowth. Therefore, increase their intake by eating foods that have these nutrients in excess.