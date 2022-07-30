Key replacement covers are described as add-ons in insurances that provide extensive coverage for replacement costs of your car keys in case they are stolen, lost, or damaged. Not just that, they also provide you with extensive compensation for any losses that are incurred when the lock set is being repaired or even if your car ends up getting damaged. You can easily purchase this either from a proper car insurance policy or even a damage policy that is standalone. To know more about car keys and replacements, keep reading this post.

What are the different kinds of car keys?

Traditional car keys: This is the basic one that is made of steel. It also doesn’t have a lot of security features and could easily be duplicated by another locksmith.

Remote car keys: This comes with a few features. The remote one helps in locking as well as unlocking the car. It is also a lot more expensive compared to traditional car keys.

Smart Car Keys: these are high-tech keys that automatically lock and unlock the car without needing any physical contact.

Why are remote keys so expensive?

Remote keys are much more than usual locking tools. They have an in-built system of encryption that comes with software and mini processors which are aligned to work along with your car. If you want to replace your key, it will cost you somewhere between eight to ten thousand. And the services provided by FOB are much more varied compared to the regular one. That’s why experts suggest getting yourself some car key cover to avoid unnecessary expenditure.

What are the benefits of getting key replacement covers?

Add-on covers always provide you with effective car ley replacements whenever your key has been damaged or stolen

It will help you replace the keys without spending any money even if there has been a case of theft or burglary. You could also replace the lockset in case of theft or damage.

Your No claim bonus eligibility will also not be affected when the policy is renewed.

How much will it cost you?

Usually, the cost of your premium is much less than the actual cost of the lockset that is damaged. Although the remote keys and the FOB can be a tad bit expensive, you can pay some of the amounts while purchasing a replacement add-on the cover alongside a proper insurance plan that will save you in the long run from paying larger costs for the future. But the whole amount that you will receive in compensation shall also be dependent on the sum that is insured.

How can you claim your car insurance in order to avail key protection?

If you ever end up damaging or losing your car keys, the whole add-on cover shall be provided to reimburse the costs that are needed to repair or replace the locks and lockset. They are also protected under the key insurance which is also called the key protection add-on. If you want to know how to raise your claims, then read the following steps:

STEP 1

Call up the insurance company and make sure you let them know about the car keys that have been either lost or damaged.

STEP 2

If your cars were stolen, you can also lodge an FIR at your nearest police station.

STEP 3

You can also repair your car keys or even replace them and raise the claim with your insurance company.

STEP 4

You can submit all the documents that your insurance provider offers you. If your claim is right within terms and conditions, your insurer shall also reimburse amounts that are specified within your policy for repairing or replacing the car keys.

Regardless of whether your policy covers your key replacement or even the expenses that are related to your loss, you can connect with an insurance provider to help you out. A few of the insurers will also provide you with day coverage while some will ask you to get an add-on or maybe upgrade your cover. So, when you purchase car insurance, make sure you have checked with the insurer to see if they have allowed a claim for the lost keys. If any of that is available along with an add on the cover, you could also opt for another one by simply paying some more on your present insurance policy.