Solar energy is one of the world’s fastest-growing alternative energy sources. Institutions, governments, companies, recreational centres, schools, hospitals and homeowners are investing in solar panel systems to replace or boost their primary power sources.

Solar is a broadly accessible source of renewable energy. Every corner of the earth gets a bit of sunshine; on average, 173,000 terawatts of power continuously strike the surface. Unfortunately, most of this energy remains untapped. Nonetheless, the world is quickly changing, and solar is slowly becoming one of the primary sources of power in the world.

A few years back, solar was not the ideal investment for homeowners. The solar space was reserved for large plants and big companies due to the high solar panel cost. However, technology has enhanced the manufacture and functionalities of solar power systems to make them more accessible to consumers. This is why now is the best time to invest in solar panel systems.

Reliable power supply

Installation of the solar panel is beneficial in different ways. When you reflect on why people opt for solar panel installation, you will clearly understand why it is economical and essential to have it as a power provider.

Solar promotes a steady supply of power. As a result, unplanned power cuts and rationing are unheard of. Nonetheless, if you are using the solar system as an adjunct to the power line, you will enjoy the benefits of steady power when the grid goes down. Moreover, flexible and portable solar panels can be adjusted to meet one’s specifications and demands, thus ensuring a stable power supply.

Economical

The economic effects of solar systems make it a prudent investment for anyone looking for security in these uncertain times. In addition, some of the changes we have seen in our daily routines and lifestyles have made solar the ideal power source. The last few months have seen people working from home, students schooling from home, and many moving back to their parents’ houses. As a result, household energy consumption has increased despite decreased income. This is where solar power systems have become a lifesaver.

Solar panels generate cheap energy and create long-term savings as your expenditures on power drop. For example, a 6.6 kilowatts type of solar system in Sydney will produce around nine thousand three hundred kilowatts of power per year. A Kilowatt bought from a power company costs around 0.29 dollars. So using only seventy per cent of the energy produced from the solar power system will save you around one thousand nine hundred dollars per year, and in two years, the system will have paid for itself.

As the Australian dollar is in an up and down game, now is the ideal time to get solar panels as the price is low. If you wait, you might experience a hike in price as the market shifts. Therefore, getting solar now reduces the exposure to the volatility of the currency markets and any upcoming hikes in the near future.

Clean energy

In the efforts to make the world cleaner, solar installation is a move in the right direction. Solar promotes free and clean energy, which is excellent for the environment. A typical 6.6 kilowatts installation will offset over eight thousand kilograms of carbon emissions per year, totalling one hundred and sixty tones over twenty years. Since it’s our duty to preserve the environment for future generations, we cannot pass on the opportunity offered by solar panels.

Tax incentives

Furthermore, the government offers tax incentives and issues grants to encourage the purchase and usage of solar systems. Tax incentives and grants soften the transition into solar power systems and make it a worthwhile investment in a large-scale economy. For example, on a 6.6Kw system, the current incentive amounts to $ 3600. Therefore, taking advantage of these rates before they change is prudent.

Easy operation and maintenance

It is human nature not to commit to hard tasks and procedures. We all want a stress-free life. Therefore, an option with minimal maintenance requirements will always gain favour. Although solar panels are exposed to different forms of debris like dirt and leaves, they barely need maintenance. They only need light solar panel cleaning to remove any obstruction to the sun’s rays. Thus, a quick solar panel cleaning is recommended a few times a year. Notably, this process is cheap.

Knowing how to operate solar panels and the solar power system has never been easier. The procedures to work solar units are well detailed. From activation of the panel by the sunlight and cells producing electrical current to the electrical energy running through the meters, modern solar systems have a display for all the parameters needed to run the system. In addition, there are instructions to self-install the solar panels. The objective is to make solar installation easy enough for any homeowner to set it up.

Nonetheless, we recommend consulting a professional for instructions on installation. Minor mishaps may damage your solar system or cause worse damage to your electrical system. Fortunately, most suppliers have after-sales services for installation and solar operation; take advantage.

Keeping up with the trend

In present-day fashion, most houses, estates and companies are fitted with solar panels. As a result, they generate enough power to run the building operations and create a self-sustaining structure. This design has become the new norm. Therefore, it’s arguably good to go with the current fashion as technology prompts the advancement of different paradoxes of life. Having the solar panels fitted on your building will improve the property value and the general outlook of the structure.

In conclusion, the time to install a solar panel and use solar energy is now. As the world keeps evolving and technology advances, we shouldn’t be static to change. Solar panels have proved to be economical, easy to maintain, environmentally friendly, easy to install and great backups to traditional power sources. The world is transitioning into renewable energy sources, and solar is taking the lead. Therefore, make your move and join the solar community.