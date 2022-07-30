Creativity and focus are two skills that we can all benefit from. Both are incredibly useful in our everyday lives, and especially at work. Our ability to think outside of the box, come up with new ideas, and stay focused on a task for an extended period of time make us more productive employees. But how can you get more creative and focused at work? It’s no easy task. We are constantly bombarded with distractions, either physical or digital. These things take away from our ability to be productive. Fortunately, there are some plants that can help you increase your focus and creativity while you’re at work.

What is Focus?

Focus is your ability to concentrate and stay on task. It’s essential in the workplace, and a lack of focus can have serious consequences. A study by Harvard Business Review found that an employee with poor focus is 13% less productive than an employee with high focus. Focus is more than just being present in the moment. It involves being able to stay on task throughout the day, no matter what distractions come your way. Focus is essential for productivity and your ability to get things done.

5 Plants to Increase Your Focus and Creativity at work

There are many plants that can help you increase your focus and creativity at work. Calathea Ornata, String of Pearls, Philodendron Birkin, Staghorn Fern, and Alocasia Polly. All of these plants have aesthetic benefits, but they also work well in an indoor office environment. They can help purify the air around you allowing for better focus, and their dramatic and varied foliage and colors can help bring inspiration as you’re working away in your office – whether at home or not!

Calathea Ornata

Calathea Ornata is a beautiful tropical plant that is easy to care for. It grows long, elegant leaves that are covered in small pink stripes. This plant thrives in indoor environments, and will add a pop of color to any room. Calathea Ornata is great for improving air quality, and will even help purify the air in your bathroom. Calathea Ornata is a great plant to have in the office. It will look beautiful on your desk, while also helping improve the air quality.

String of Pearls

String of Pearls is a beautiful hanging plant that is great for providing a calming aesthetic for your space. It is easy to care for, and will thrive in an indoor environment making them great for a well-lit window spot or a low-lit office corner. They don’t require much water as they store water in their leaves – so if you travel often, this is a great choice.

String of Pearls give a calming presence to your space helping increase your focus at the work at hand. It can easily be hung near your desk. This way, you can enjoy the benefits of this beautiful plant while you work.

Philodendron Birkin

Philodendron Birkin is a tropical plant that is commonly used in offices. It is easy to care for, and can thrive in low light settings. Birkin is also one of the best plants for improving indoor air quality according to Nasa. It grows large leaves that are able to soak up toxins, such as benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene. Philodendron Birkin is a great plant to have in your office. It will help you to improve the air quality, while also looking beautiful. Philodendron Birkin is easy to care for, so it is perfect for anyone who works in a office.

Staghorn Fern

Staghorn fern is a tropical plant that thrives in low light settings. It is commonly planted on top of slabs or wooden blocks making them for great decor on a shelf or mounted on a wall. They can also be used as a tabletop plant, so it is the perfect size for an office setting. Staghorn ferns provide dramatic looks similar in resemble to antlers making them great statement pieces. Their unique look is sure to inspire creativity when you need it most!

Alocasia Polly

Alocasia Polly is a tropical plant that produces dramatic, dark-green foliage. It is great for adding a pop of color to your indoor office. Alocasia Polly is also great for improving air quality according to NASA. As they mature, they can grow a few feet tall and wide making them for great corner plants to fill up empty spaces. If you’re looking to add a more tropical feel to your space, pair Alocasia Polly with Staghorn ferns. Alocasia Polly is also easy to care for, so it is perfect for anyone who works in an office.

Conclusion

All of these plants will help you increase your focus and creativity at work. They will help you stay on task and get more done, while also purifying the air in your office. Calathea Ornata is a beautiful tropical plant that is easy to care for. String of Pearls is a beautiful hanging plant that is great for improving the air quality. Philodendron Birkin is a tropical plant that is easy to care for and great for improving indoor air quality. Staghorn remote is a tropical plant that thrives in low light settings and is great for improving air quality. And Alocasia Polly is a

tropical plant that can thrive in low light settings and is great for adding a pop of color to your indoor office.