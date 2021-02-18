If you have fair skin or you are spending a lot of time in the sun it is a good idea to consult your doctor if you should get regular skin cancer screenings. These checks by Sundoctors AU or a dermatologist at skin and mole check clinic may help find skin that would be cancerous or may turn into it. That is important because this is the much more common kind of cancer but also the easiest kinds to treat if you find it early.

What Happens While Skin Checking?

A skin check may take 30 minutes. This includes some time for the Dermatologist to ask questions to you about your general health. Be sure you tell about any moles or spots you have which are changing or new or abnormal. The actual check may take 5 to 20 minutes depending on the skin type and the number of spots and moles to be looked at.

What Equipment Does The Doctor Use?

The doctor uses a dermatoscope to get a magnified look anywhere which is of concern. A dermatoscope is a bit like a torch with a magnifying glass attached to the end. Using a dermatoscope is less painful. Sometimes the doctor may take a photograph or pic of the spot so that it can be monitored over time for any changes in its appearance.

What Happens If The Dermatologist Finds Anything Which Could Be Cancerous?

Your doctor will tell you straight away if you have any sports or moles which needs testing. To test the spot the doctor will undertake a small sample of it (biopsy) or completely cut out the spot of concern-under local anaesthesia. In a number of cases another appointment is made to remove the abnormal mole. This type of minor surgery may be carried out at the doctor’s office. There is no need for this to be done in a hospital. After it is removed, the mole is sent to a Pathology Laboratory for testing. The test result may take several days depending on the pathology provider.

What Happens If Skin Cancer Is Found?

In a number of cases, however if found early, skin cancer can be successfully and easily treated with surgery. Most of such cancers are cured once they are removed. Other non-surgical treatments like radiotherapy, creams, or light therapy can be used but this depends on the type of skin cancer found.

What Happens After The Skin Check?

It depends on the level of risk for developing skin cancer, the Dermatologist may recommend regular follow-up skin check. The frequency of follow-up skin checks may vary from few months to once a year or two. Many doctors have a system in place to send you a skin check reminder, but it is a good idea also to keep your own record of when a follow-up is due.

The Cost For A Skin Check – the cost for a skin check varies depending on the practice or the doctor you visit. In Australia if you have a valid Medicare card, in a number of cases you will be able to claim for a rebate. It is better to check with your Dermatologist or clinic before making an appointment.

Conclusion

Always remember that early detection of skin cancer is the key to the most cost effective and minimal treatment with greater chances of 1 your. So do not wait but make your appointment with the Dermatologist as soon as possible.