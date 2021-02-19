When it comes to business it’s impossible not to admit the importance of Communications. Businesses use all kinds of channels to establish a relationship with their customers:

Phone calls, emails, Social Media, websites and chatbots are the top communication tools for business and every channel plays its role. Some of the key strategies for business success rely on strengthening the connection with customers by improving or adding new communication channels.

Phone calling is still one of the most popular ways to do business and this doesn’t seem to be changing in the near future. For big enterprises the volume of calls is so huge that they always have to rely on a specialized Contact Center to handle the calls for them.

Start-ups and small businesses, on the other hand, have to take care of the phone calls in-house, and if you’re a solopreneur start making phone calls can level up your business. In any case, customer service is determinant to assess the quality and trustworthiness of a brand .

Just as it is important to have a business email account, a website, or a business social media account, you must have a business phone number.

Let’s have a look at the factors why you should have a business phone number and how it may help you expand your business.

1. You Customers Look for a Phone Number

When potential clients navigate your website and find useful offers, they may want to contact you using a phone number. Maybe they want further details or information that is not available on the internet. For this, he will go to the “Contact us” and if he cannot find the contact number listed over there, he will feel frustrated. There is a great chance that you will lose this customer. To avoid this, you need to have a business phone number.

2. It Creates a Good Business Impression

People have a lot of options and choices for products and services. You can’t afford to lose your business impression by any means. One of the top-ranked methods of creating good impressions on your customers is that you answer every call. A personal phone number looks pretty unprofessional if you place it on your website or the promotional material of your business.

3. It Separates Business and Personal Life

As a human being, you want relaxed weekends and time with your family and friends. Imagine that you or a person you have designated to handle business inquiries has given their number on the contact details.

You or that designated one is on vacation or taking a break because of an important family event. You are getting frequent calls while you are with your family. This becomes frustrating and can negatively affect your mood. For this reason, you should have a separate phone number that you only answer during business hours or whenever you want to.

It is also important to have separate personal and business phone systems because it is good from a security point of view. You won’t want to be dealing with customers on your personal phone.

4. It Determines Your Business Credibility

Big businesses have already established credibility because they have a huge customer base, have made huge investments in television advertisements, and have placed big billboards as well. People know that they can trust the brand and can buy the product. Even for big businesses, taking loans is easy because banks know they can make money again.

For newly established small-scale businesses, there are few ways to take initial steps in earning the customer’s trust and win their loyalty such as having a well-structured website, business account and placement of job ads on an authentic job posting website. Similarly placing business phone numbers as contact details helps clients view the business as genuine and legitimate. It happens because the customer thinks that you are sitting at certain premises where you are running this business and you can’t run anywhere.

5. To Make and Receive Business Phone Calls On-site and Remotely

For a local business, a toll-free number is good but what about those businesses where most of the team members are working remotely. Also, when you need to remain off-site most of the time even during business hours, you want to answer business calls from anywhere outside the office. In this case, you need a virtual business phone number (VoIP) to deal with potential clients.

This also depends on the nature of the job roles that you have. For example, Tracy is a membership director working in a local chamber of commerce but she has to keep moving around the city and meet the new businesses. She will certainly be needing a virtual business phone number as she is not sitting in the office all the time. She wants to maintain privacy and she is traveling during business hours as well.

6. Business Phone Numbers Ensure Consistency in Branding

Imagine that you are starting a marketing campaign and you are branding your business on various promotional channels. A consistency in contact details is important to track the response levels from potential clients because you are keeping a record. But if you or your employees are giving their numbers, it would be difficult to ensure consistency and again it will look unprofessional.

7. You can Fix Your Business Hours

If you have a business phone number working on your phone, you don’t have to take calls all the time. You can set business hours during which you will be receiving calls only. If you have some personal and professional numbers, you will not be able to figure out if it’s a business call or a personal one. Fixing the business hour will help you manage this confusion.

8. You Have a Call Forwarding Option

Consider that you are busy in a meeting and your business phone rings. You can set the incoming call in a manner that after ringing certain times, the call gets forwarded to other relevant people, This will help you facilitate the client and never miss the call. You can also set greetings for your clients where you can guide them about working hours when to contact etc.

Summary

Businesses struggle a lot in creating a brand image and winning the trust of their clients. For this reason, they leave no stone unturned. Having a business phone number, whether local toll-free or a virtual one is very helpful for all sizes of the business and doesn’t need much investment. In can, it can increase sales and return on investment. From the reasons given above, you may be able to decide that you need to have a business phone number.