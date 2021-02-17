Youngsters won’t be able to go back to school even though the world’s population has started to receive life-saving vaccines. Educators will be forced to stay at home, so we won’t be having kids back in school any time soon. The super contagious new strain of coronavirus makes it impossible to resume normal activity without the risk of COVID infections. Many argue that distance learning adoption will continue post-pandemic, even if there is little evidence on how this shift will affect the education market. The turn in events is unprecedented and tremendous efforts need to be made to ensure positive outcomes.

Distant learning can be described as a mixture of interruptions, wacky sleep schedules, and Zoom burnout. Transforming the home into a classroom is anything but easy. The question now is: How do you set your kids up for academic success? If you want to make sure that your offspring stay on task and remember more of what they’re learning, the following tips will turn out to be helpful. Studying online via distance learning doesn’t need to be complicated.

Create a dedicated learning space for your kids

Having a dedicated area for study enhances concentration and sharpens the mind. If your kids don’t have a special place in the home to do homework, make sure they have a positive working environment. It’s the best way to proceed. You can transform the kitchen into a homework hub. It’s not as complicated as it sounds. The kids have enough space to spread their papers and books. If the school has implemented a way to allow students to access documents electronically, they won’t need that much space. Sitting at the table is enough or the corner counter will cut it.

The dedicated learning space should allow as much natural light in as possible, feature comfortable seating, and be near to a power outlet for computer or tablet access. It’s a place where students feel supported, welcomed, and respected. There’s nothing more important than fostering your kids’ educational experience at home and making available a rich learning environment. If you want to be a supportive parent, you know what to do.

Understand the scale of the challenges

In spite of the obvious advantages of distance learning, of which mention can be made of studying at any time and the permanent availability of learning materials, there are some challenges to overcome. Examples include but aren’t limited to lack of support, feelings of isolation, and lack of academic discipline. What you need to understand is that your kids are sitting in front of the screens for hours, which they’re not used to. Shorter online sessions and micro lessons, which are supposed to be interactive, creative, and engaging, are challenging.

Try to become involved in your kids’ projects and stay up to date with their learning. The more you know about school subjects, the better. For instance, you might find out that your kids have trouble grasping chemistry knowledge. Even if no one in your family won’t become a chemist or scientist, that doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t learn the columns and rows of the periodic table.

Eliminate distractions

When school is online, concentrating can be particularly difficult. If you don’t want your kids to fall behind in class, you’ve got to intervene. Set clear expectations and resort to using apps like Rescue Time that monitor how much time users spend on certain websites and generate reports about productivity. You can confidently go to work knowing that your children are studying from afar. Foster independence and build healthy habits. The time at home will be well spent.

Here’s an interesting thing you can do: have everyone in the home sign a screen time agreement. This will reduce digital distractions and help mitigate their consequences. You have guarantee that your kids won’t be playing Fortnite or spending time on TikTok. The agreement will give you the chance to talk about the perils of the Internet, such as cyberbullying.

Hire a tutor for your kids

Tutoring is tremendously effective at helping students learn, more than 80 percent of them witnessing significant effects. The right use of alternative methods of tutoring – e-tutoring – has allowed students to adapt to the current context marked by physical non-attendance. Not only does tutoring facilitate the integral development of students but also prevents school drop-out. Your kids need new skills, meaning that the simple treatment and clarification of notions isn’t enough. Take into account the possibility of hiring a tutor. Supplemental education works, and it works well.

Days after having enrolled your children in a tutoring program, you’ll notice an evident increase in confidence and aptitude. Your kids will no longer struggle with math problems or conducting literature reviews. It goes without saying that extra academics are invaluable. Tutoring works best under certain conditions. If students don’t find motivation in learning, they will see education as a chore. This is where parents come in, rewarding both the efforts and the outcomes.

Use this time to teach life lessons

These days, we’re spending more time at home than ever. Although youngsters have a slim chance of contracting COVID-19, they should better respect social distancing rules. You know how the saying goes, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Take advantage of this time to teach your offspring important life lessons. For example, talk about online safety, as they’re spending a great deal of time in front of the screen. Insist on the importance of navigating the digital world safely.

What is more, tell your children that learning isn’t limited to school and extracurricular activities. This is the best time to learn something new like playing the guitar or cooking. Make sure your kids understand the importance of self-improvement. Be prepared to help your kids in their chosen hobbies and interests. If they want to play League of Legends, don’t say no. Self-improvement isn’t about being the smartest or the most athletic. It boils down to improving yourself so that you can make a difference in the world.