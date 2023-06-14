Rick Ness is a familiar name for fans of the Discovery Channel’s reality show Gold Rush, which follows the lives and challenges of gold miners in various locations. Rick has been part of the show since season 3, working as a foreman for Parker Schnabel and later leading his own crew. However, in season 13, Rick was noticeably absent from several episodes, leaving many viewers wondering what happened to him.

Rick’s Personal Losses and Health Issues

One of the reasons why Rick Ness was missing from Gold Rush was his personal losses and health issues that took a toll on him mentally and emotionally. In 2018, Rick lost his mother Judy Marie Bedard to cancer, which was a devastating blow for him. He had moved in with her in 2003 to take care of her and was very close to her. He even dedicated his first season as a mine boss to her memory.

However, Rick never fully processed his grief and instead focused on his work. This led to him suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a type of depression that occurs during the winter months when there is less sunlight. Rick also revealed that he had some physical problems, such as a hernia and a torn rotator cuff, that made him feel weak and tired.

Rick’s Breakup with His Fiancée Leese Marie

Another factor that contributed to Rick’s absence from Gold Rush was his breakup with his fiancée Leese Marie. Rick and Leese had met online during the pandemic and hit it off right away. They got engaged in October 2022 and seemed very happy together. However, just a month later, Rick announced on Facebook that they had called off their engagement and parted ways.

Rick did not give any details about the reason for their split, but he hinted that it was not an easy decision. He wrote: “I’m sorry to say that Leese and I have decided to go our separate ways. It’s been a tough month for both of us but we both feel it’s for the best. I wish her nothing but the best in life and I hope you all can respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Rick’s Return to Mining and the Show

Despite his struggles, Rick Ness did not give up on his passion for mining and the show. He eventually returned to Gold Rush after taking some time off to deal with his personal issues. He also received support from his friends and crew members, who visited him at his home and encouraged him to get back on track.

Rick also posted some positive messages on his social media accounts, indicating that he was feeling better and ready to work again. He even asked if any mechanics were interested in joining his crew, implying that he had some plans for the future. He also thanked his fans for their love and understanding, saying: “I appreciate all of you more than you know.”

Rick Ness is a resilient and determined miner who has overcome many challenges in his life. He has proven himself as a leader and a hard worker on Gold Rush, and he has also shown his vulnerability and honesty with his fans. He may have had some setbacks, but he is not giving up on his dreams. He is truly the “Comeback Kid” of Gold Rush.