Ron White, a beloved American stand-up comedian, actor and author, passed away on June 13, 2023, at the age of 66. He was best known as a charter member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, along with Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy. He was also the author of the book I Had the Right to Remain Silent But I Didn’t Have the Ability, which appeared on the New York Times best seller list.

Early Life and Career

White was born in Fritch, Texas on December 18, 1956. He joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 and served on the auxiliary rescue and salvage ship USS Conserver near the end of the Vietnam War. Before pursuing comedy professionally, White briefly lived in Mexico, where he bought a pottery factory.

White began his comedy career in 1986, performing at local clubs and bars. He soon gained popularity for his witty and sarcastic style of humor, often involving stories from his personal life and observations about society. He also developed his signature routine of drinking Scotch and smoking cigars or cigarettes on stage, earning him the nickname “Tater Salad”.

Blue Collar Comedy Tour and Beyond

From January 2000 through March 2003, White toured with Foxworthy, Engvall and Larry as part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour – a show that sold out across the United States in over 90 cities and grossed over $15 million. The tour spawned three live albums, four DVDs and a television series, Blue Collar TV, on which White made seven guest appearances.

White also had a successful solo career, releasing several stand-up specials and albums, such as Drunk in Public (2003), You Can’t Fix Stupid (2006), Behavioral Problems (2009) and A Little Unprofessional (2012). He was nominated for two Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album in 2007 and 2010.

White also ventured into acting, appearing in several films and television shows over the course of his career. Some of his most notable roles were in the films Sex and the City 2 (2010) and Horrible Bosses (2011), and the Showtime series Roadies (2016). He also made a cameo in a Rascal Flatts music video, “Why Wait” (2010).

In 2010, White and producer Michael Blakey formed Organica Music Group (OMG), a label that promoted both emerging and established musicians and comedians. OMG indicated that it would release all of White’s future DVDs and CDs.

In November 2015, White announced that he was running for President of the United States as an independent candidate in 2016. He said he was motivated by his dissatisfaction with the political system and his desire to make people laugh. He later dropped out of the race due to lack of support.

Personal Life and Death

White was married three times. His first marriage was to Lori Brice from 1981 to 1993, with whom he had a son named Marshall. His second marriage was to Barbara Dobbs from 2004 to 2008. His third marriage was to singer Margo Rey from 2013 to 2017.

White died on June 13, 2023, at his home in Los Angeles, California. The cause of death was not disclosed, but he had been battling health issues for some time. He is survived by his son Marshall, his brother Mike White, his sister Kathy Prater and many other relatives and friends.

White was widely mourned by his fans and fellow comedians, who remembered him as a hilarious, generous and kind-hearted person. According to Comedy Central, he was one of the top-selling comedians of all time.

White’s funeral service was held on June 20, 2023, at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. He was cremated and his ashes were scattered in his favorite places.

Legacy

White left behind a legacy of laughter and joy for millions of people who enjoyed his comedy. He also inspired many aspiring comedians with his unique style and personality. He will be remembered as one of the greatest comedians of his generation and a true legend of the industry..