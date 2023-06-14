Shannon Curry is a clinical and forensic psychologist who has been making headlines for her testimony in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial. She was hired by Depp’s legal team to assess Heard’s mental health and personality disorders. But who is the man behind this successful and controversial woman? Here are some facts about Shannon Curry’s husband.

Ty Curry: A Loving Partner And A Proud Father

According to the Instagram profile of the Curry Psychology Group, a counseling center in Orange County, California, where Shannon is the director, her husband’s name is Ty Curry. The couple has been together for several years and tied the knot on May 16, 2021. They have a beautiful daughter named Harper, who was born in 2019.

Ty Curry seems to be a loving partner and a proud father, as he often posts pictures of his family on his social media accounts. He also supports his wife’s career and achievements, as he shared a photo of her with a caption that read: “So proud of my wife @drshannoncurry for being an expert witness in one of the biggest trials of our time.”

Ty Curry: A Mysterious Man With An Unknown Profession

Not much is known about Ty Curry’s personal life and profession. He could be an entrepreneur or a doctor, as some sources suggest, but he has not confirmed or denied any of these speculations. He prefers to keep a low profile and does not reveal much information about himself online.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he studied at Chapman University and graduated in 2008. He also attended Orange Coast College from 2005 to 2007. However, his current occupation and work history are not listed on his profile. He has only one connection on LinkedIn, which is his wife Shannon.

Ty Curry: A Supportive Husband Amidst The Depp-Heard Trial

Ty Curry has been standing by his wife’s side amidst the Depp-Heard trial, which has been generating a lot of media attention and public scrutiny. Shannon Curry was first called as a witness in April 2022, where she alleged that Heard had a borderline personality disorder and a histrionic personality disorder. She also claimed that Heard had “grossly exaggerated” the post-traumatic stress disorder she said she suffered from her relationship with Depp.

In May 2022, Shannon Curry was again called to the stand to rebut the evidence presented by another clinical psychologist, Dr. Dawn Hughes, who testified on behalf of Heard. Hughes disputed that Heard had personality disorders and had suffered from PTSD at the hands of Depp. Shannon Curry accused Hughes of “misrepresenting” the tests and the results she used in her evaluation of Heard.

During the trial, Amber Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft suggested that Shannon Curry was so excited about her evaluation of Heard that she told her husband about it. Bredehoft asked Shannon Curry: “Did you tell your husband about this case?” Shannon Curry replied: “I did not.” Bredehoft then said: “You didn’t tell your husband you were working on one of the biggest cases in Hollywood?” Shannon Curry said: “No.”

Ty Curry has not commented on his wife’s involvement in the trial or the allegations made by Heard’s lawyer. He seems to be focused on his family and his wife’s well-being during this stressful time.