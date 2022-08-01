Round glasses have been a craze since the 1960s and 1970s!

In the past, celebrities such as John Lennon, Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, and Andy Warhol, as well as more modern celebrities like Kendall Jenner, have sported simple round or circle glasses, sometimes called tea shades.

So, what face shape looks best with round glasses?

Round glasses are ideal if you’ve got an angular face and a square jawline. The jawline on square faces is prominent, the forehead is broad, the cheeks are big, and the chin is sharp. They are a unique facial shape with a prominent jawline, broad forehead, cheeks, and chin. If you have a rectangular, oblong, or oval face with prominent features, round glasses will look great on you.

It’s best to wear frames that are round, large, and thin to complement bold features. The round and oval frames soften angular features and make a person’s face look softer and more balanced.

A square-shaped face

You should wear round glasses if you’ve got a square face. It is considered a modern face shape to have a square shape. There are lots of great round eyeglasses you can choose from if you’ve got a square face. Faces with square features have the widest jaws and foreheads. With its strong jawline, glasses that rest high on the nose look flattering on this face type.

Rather than an angular frame, choose one that is dark and contoured to emphasize your best features. Your angular features will be softened and contrasted by a round frame, attracting attention to your face. You can start by purchasing rimless or semi-rimless frames.

Having a heart-shaped face

If you’ve got heart-shaped features, you’ll look good in a lot of glasses. When you have heart-shaped features, your brows are the widest, and your chin and cheekbones are narrow. It’s all about choosing thin, softly tinted round or oval frames to make you look fabulous. It is important to emphasize the top of your head while balancing the width of your face.

Wear round frames that are a little wider than your eyebrows if you want to enhance and balance your face. It’s very appealing to wear a rimless style if you’d like your angular features to be softer.

Having a pear-shaped face

Unlike people with square faces, people with pear faces (or triangle faces) have a narrow forehead but a wide jawline. Choosing eyeglasses designs that highlight your best features and enhance your appearance is perfect if you have a pear face.

A round frame accentuates the top of a triangular face, which is a great choice for people with triangular faces. Wear round frames with a lot of color and embellishment to add width to a narrow forehead. You will look a lot better with a balanced appearance that complements the lower part of your face.

Conclusion

Now, what if you have a round face? Can you wear circular glasses? Well, it might be easier for a round-faced individual to embrace their inner diva or superstar if they wear edgy, eccentric circle spectacles, especially if the frames are translucent. But if you are bold and up for some experiment, then why not go ahead!